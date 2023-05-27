‘Outlander,’ ‘The Bear’ & More Must-Stream Titles to Watch in June 2023

'Outlander,' 'The Bear,' and 'Secret Invasion' for Top June TV Titles
Starz; FX/Hulu; Disney+/Marvel

When it comes to beating the heat this summer, TV binges are a great option and June 2023 is shaping up to be a solid month of programming options with plenty of new titles and familiar favorites to satisfy a variety of tastes.

From Outlander and The Bear to Secret Invasion and The Crowded Room, there’s something for everyone. Below, we’ve curated a list of the Top 25 shows, films, and more that should be on your radar this summer. Scroll down to learn more.

Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana in 'Avatar'
20th Century Fox

1. Avatar (Disney+)

Enter the ethereal world of Pandora and meet the Na’vi in James Cameron’s 2009 hit, starring Sam Worthington and Sigourney Weaver. Streaming now

Patricia Arquette, Bernadette Peters in 'High Desert'
Apple TV

2. High Desert (Apple TV+)

Patricia Arquette (above, with Bernadette Peters) leads this dark comedy as Peggy, a recovering addict and optimistic hustler who becomes a private investigator following her mother’s death. Streaming now

Rooney Mara and Bradley Cooper in 'Nightmare Alley'
Searchlight Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

3. Nightmare Alley (Max)

Guillermo del Toro brings his visionary storytelling to this neo-noir psychological thriller starring Rooney Mara and Bradley Cooper as a circus performer and a charismatic grifter who get tangled in the fantastical world of a 1940s traveling sideshow. Streaming now

Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin in 'Outlander'
Starz Entertainment, LLC

4. Outlander (Starz)

Time-traveling lovers Jamie and Claire (Sam Heughan and Caitríona Balfe, above, with Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin) face a new threat. Season 7 Premiere, Friday, June 16

Matt Damon in 'Air'
Prime Video

5. Air (Prime Video)

Matt Damon stars as recruiting expert Sonny Vaccaro in this origin story of Nike’s Air Jordan label. Streaming now

Rose Byrne and Murray Bartlett in 'Physical'
APPLE TV

6. Physical (Apple TV+)

Rose Byrne (with Murray Bartlett) is a San Diego mom trying to build an aerobics franchise. Streaming now

Michael C. Hall in 'Dexter New Blood'
SHOWTIME

7. Dexter: New Blood (Showtime)

A limited series continuation of the crime fan favorite finds serial killer Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) in hiding, murderous urges suppressed…for now. Streaming now

Rita Moreno, Jane Fonda, Sally Field, and Lily Tomlin in '80 For Brady'
Paramount Pictures

8. 80 for Brady (Paramount+)

Rita Moreno, Jane Fonda, Sally Field, and Lily Tomlin take the word dedication to a new level in this film based on a true story. The legendary actresses play best friends and superfans who travel to see Patriots QB Tom Brady in the 2017 Super Bowl. Streaming now

'My Octopus Teacher'
Netflix

9. My Octopus Teacher (Netflix)

This Oscar-winning documentary follows a year in the life of filmmaker Craig Foster as he cultivates a relationship with a wild octopus in a South African kelp forest. Streaming now

Liv Ullmann in 'A Road Less Travelled'
Vidar Nordli Mathisen / Viaplay Group

10. A Road Less Travelled (Viaplay)

In this three-episode docuseries, renowned Norwegian actress, director, scriptwriter and activist Liv Ullmann receives her honorary Oscar as well as accolades from some close collaborators, including Cate Blanchett and Jessica Chastain. Premieres Thursday, June 22

Zoe Saldana in 'MPower'
Disney+

11. MPower (Disney+)

Zoë Saldaña’s Gamora is one of the many Marvel Cinematic Universe characters spotlighted in this series about the rise of female superheroes. Streaming now

Christopher, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - 'A Beautiful Life'
Netflix

12. A Beautiful Life (Netflix)

A golden-voiced fisherman (Danish singer Christopher, with Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas) finds love. Premieres Thursday, June 1

Kiernan Shipka in 'Wildflower'
HULU

13. Wildflower (Hulu)

As the daughter of intellectually disabled parents, Kiernan Shipka’s Bea Johnson shows her strength in this family drama based on a true story. Premieres Friday, June 23

Josh Segarra, Heléne Yorke, and Drew Tarver in 'The Other Two'
HBO MAX

14. The Other Two (Max)

A pair of millennial siblings attempting to find their place within a famous family? That’s showbiz! Streaming now

Warwick Davis in 'Willow'
Disney+. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd.

15. Willow (Disney+)

Unlikely heroes and a dangerous quest! Streaming now

Tom Holland in 'The Crowded Room'
Apple TV

16. The Crowded Room (Apple TV+)

Tom Holland trades his Spider-Man suit for prison stripes as Danny Sullivan, a man arrested for his involvement in a 1979 New York City shooting. Emmy Rossum and Amanda Seyfried costar. Premieres Friday, June 9

Jeremy Allen White
HULU

17. The Bear (Hulu)

A restaurant opening for Chicago chef Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White)!

Josh Dallas and Melissa Roxburgh in 'Manifest'
Peter Kramer/Netflix

18. Manifest (Netflix)

It’s the end of the runway for the survivors of Flight 828 as the supernatural drama series comes to a close. Returns Friday, June 2

Mermaid Ché Monique - 'MerPeople'
Netflix

19. MerPeople (Netflix)

Take a deep dive and learn about the dazzling life of undersea performers. Streaming now

Dustin Milligan and Kristen Bell in 'The People We Hate At the Wedding
Prime Video

20. The People We Hate at the Wedding (Prime Video)

Family tensions run high in this comedy when Alice (Kristen Bell) is invited to the U.K. wedding of her estranged half sister. Streaming now

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France-'Queer Eye'
Netflix

21. Queer Eye (Netflix)

The Fab Five just keep getting more fabulous, and for their new season, they’re bringing their fashion and sass to the city of New Orleans. Streaming now

Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Terry Crews, Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell-'America's Got Talent'
Trae Patton/NBC

22. America's Got Talent (NBC)

More death-defying stunt teams, opera singers and comedians are on the way in Season 18! Returns, Tuesday, May 30

Samuel L. Jackson in 'Secret Invasion'
Disney +

23. Secret Invasion (Disney+)

Samuel L. Jackson’s shadowy Nick Fury finally gets a chance to shine in this espionage series, also starring Cobie Smulders. Premieres Wednesday, June 21

Gabriele Bertaccini and Alex Guarnaschelli in 'Clao House'
Discover +

24. Ciao House (Max)

The Big Brother–style competition, hosted and judged by Food Network’s Alex Guarnaschelli and chef Gabriele Bertaccini, sends 10 American chefs to Italy to cohabitate and cook. Ciao bella!

Tanya Acker, Patricia DiMango, Adam Levy in 'Tribunal Justice'
FREEVEE

25. Tribunal Justice (Amazon Freevee)

Three times the order! Judges Tanya Acker, Patricia DiMango, and Adam Levy bang the gavel in a new court program created and executive produced by the great Judge Judy Sheindlin (who’s also Levy’s mom). Premieres Friday, June 9

