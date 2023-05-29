Just redoing one room is expensive and frustrating enough. Imagine tackling 10 or 20 or more…plus a pool, reception area, restaurant, and grounds. Despite the challenges, revamping a hotel is a chance to think big and bold, as these fascinating series (all available on Discovery+, the streaming home of HGTV and more) make evident.

Renovation Island, Available Now

The Proprietors

Canadian couple (and parents of four) Bryan and Sarah Baeumler. He’s a contractor, she’s a designer; they bicker over budgets. Their goals: clean, classy, eco-friendly.



The Properties

A rust-eroded 22-villa resort on the Bahamas’ South Andros Island survives Hurricane Dorian, COVID and more setbacks over two seasons to become the chic Caerula Mar Club.

If We Had To Pick One Episode…

Sweating the small stuff peps up Season 2’s fifth outing: Electronic locks fail. Rain threatens a new excursion. Guests need a diversion so appliances can be moved. Eek!

Inn the Works, Available Now

The Proprietors

Fun-loving, creative designer Lindsey Kurowski, who gets a construction (and comedy) assist from her sister and two brothers. She’s a fan of natural materials and midcentury style.

The Properties

First, she sinks her savings into Big Bear Lake, California’s 12-cabin Oak Knoll Lodge. In Season 2, she courts Massachusetts leaf-peepers with the 19-room Springs Motel.

If We Had To Pick One Episode…

Season 2’s sixth installment combines cool style (a revamped fireplace, a private outdoor claw-foot soaking tub) with warm family interactions (a sleep­over with the siblings’ “Nonni”).

(Re)Motel, Available Now

The Proprietors

The 24 bite-size episodes (none longer than 11 minutes) intro 24 different establishments and their owners, all passionate about what they’ve accomplished.

The Properties

The motels seen in “after” tours are mostly on the West and East Coasts and include Massachusetts’ Tourists, a redo of a 1962 place rated online as “not fit for human inhabitation.”

If We Had To Pick One Episode…

No. 3: California’s Skyview, once a Psycho-creepy hotel on a hill, gets fun touches like a house rosé from its own vineyard and a restaurant named Norman, as in Bates Motel.

