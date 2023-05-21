‘The Kardashians’: Kendall’s Cucumbers & More Outrageous Moments From Seasons 1 & 2

'The Kardashians' outrageous moments
You can’t make this stuff up!

Over two seasons of The Kardashians and in the wedding special ’Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis, the famous family—momager Kris Jenner and daughters Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner—has already churned out unscripted moments that had fans laughing, crying, and doing a double take.

The absurdity will continue in The Kardashians Season 3, premiering Thursday, May 25 on Hulu. Before the famous family returns, check out these 10 gems from the first two seasons.

The Kardashians, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, May 25; Previous Seasons and Wedding Special: Available Now, Hulu

Kim Kardashian
Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Blonde Ambition

Kim was desperate to wear Marilyn Monroe’s 1962 “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” gown to the Met Gala (theme: gilded glamour). She put on white gloves to try on the precious $4.8 million crystal-studded creation. Then—reality check—a team stepped in to pull up the garment and manipulate her shapewear-clad butt to make it work. (Season 2, Episode 8)

Khloé Kardashian and her newborn son in 'The Kardashians' Season 2
Hulu

Bombshell!

Season 2’s opener revealed that Khloé and her on-off man, Tristan Thompson, had been privately going through the surrogacy process for a second child when his baby mama drama made headlines (see below). The episode flashed forward to the birth of their son. (Season 2, Episode 1)

Tristan Thompson-'The Kardashians'
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

All Sisters on Deck!

Khloé’s on-thin-ice baller Thompson notched a new cheating scandal when details came out via court documents. Kim broke the news to her over the phone that he was expecting a child with another woman. (Season 1, Episode 9)

Kim Kardashian in 'The Kardashians' Season 1
Hulu

Causes for Clemency

In an episode focused on Kim’s criminal justice reform efforts, she hustled to commute the death sentences of Brandon Bernard in Indiana and Julius Jones in Oklahoma. Tragically, Brandon could not be saved. His last call was to Kim. “You don’t gotta be sad,” he said. But she broke down sobbing during this final moment, by far the series’ most impactful sequence. (Season 1, Episode 6)

Kris Jenner & Kourtney Kardashian in 'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis'
Hulu

“I'm Stuck!”

As Kourtney descended the steps of an Italian villa to wed Travis Barker, her cathedral-length veil kept getting caught. “Sh*t!” (Wedding special)

Kris Jenner in 'The Kardashians'
HULU

Prop Comedy

In Palm Springs, Kris dropped about $700 on edibles to soothe joint pain. Her cannabis-infused gummy kicked in at dinner, where she made herself cry laughing playing peek-a-boo with Khloé. (Season 2, Episode 3)

Kendall Jenner in 'The Kardashians' Season 1
Hulu

Out-of-Touch Much?

Even though Kris had encouraged the family’s private chef to step in, Kendall insisted on DIY’ing her own snack. Said Mom: “You go, girl.” Unsurprisingly, the model’s awkward cucumber slicing went viral. “The most tragic thing I’ve ever witnessed,” tweeted one fan. This moment’s spiritual cousin: when Kim asked an Italian waiter what tortellini was in Season 2. (Season 1, Episode 5)

Kris Jenner in 'The Kardashians' Season 2
Hulu

From the Wednesday Addams Line

Ahead of Kris’ hip replacement, Kim asked the surgeon to return her mom’s bones to be turned into jewelry. “Creepy,” deemed Kris, who once suggested her ashes be fashioned into necklaces! (Season 2, Episode 5)

Pete Davidson
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The Invisible Man

Kim started dating Pete Davidson after she caught a “vibe” during their Saturday Night Live kiss, but he remained elusive on her show. His first “appearance” was off-camera, jokingly asking whether a longtime producer had seen Kim’s private parts more than he had. (Season 1, Episode 10)

Kim Kardashian in 'The Kardashians' Season 1
Hulu

Hands Off!

“Everybody look-it!” yelled Saint, Kim’s son with ex-husband Kanye West, at a family barbecue. He’d spotted a funny icon of his mom’s face on the online game platform Roblox. Taking a closer look, Kim realized it was an ad touting supposed unseen footage from her infamous 2003 sex tape—not something kids should be clicking on! (Season 1, Episode 1)

