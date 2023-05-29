‘Shooting Stars’ Actor Previews Team Dynamic Behind Peacock’s LeBron James Biopic

NBA legend LeBron James’ coming-of-age story was so instrumental to his success, he co-wrote a book about it. Director Chris Robinson now spins the tale into a biopic, Shooting Stars, exploring how James went from a soft-spoken kid with big dreams to a high-school basketball phenom on Sports Illustrated’s cover (headline: “The Chosen One”).

Through the whirlwind, four Akron, Ohio, friends and teammates stand by James. They dub themselves the Fab Five, and while the African American teens feel like fish out of water at a mostly white Catholic school, the unified, determined team of dunkers clutches three state titles.

Cast as LeBron, five-star prospect Marquis “Mookie” Cook, 18, had no acting chops but had played on a travel team with James’ son Bronny and glimpsed the pro player in unguarded moments. “We’re all humans,” Cook says. “He talks like us, laughs like us.”

In the story, Coach Dru Joyce (Wood Harris) tells LeBron, Lil Dru Joyce (Stranger Things’ Caleb McLaughlin), Sian Cotton (Khalil Everage), Romeo Travis (Sterling “Scoot” Henderson), and Willie McGee (Avery S. Willis Jr.) of brotherhood’s impact: “When you look back at this time in your lives, it won’t be about stats, accolades, the Xs and Os, winning the state championship. It’ll be that person next to you.” Cook says the fast connect with his castmates was true. “Since we met,” he shares, “those are my brothers.”

Shooting Stars, Premieres Friday, June 2, Peacock



This is an excerpt from TV Insider’s June issue. For more in-depth, reported coverage devoted to streaming shows from the publishers of TV Guide Magazine, pick up the issue, currently on newsstands or purchase it online here. You can also subscribe to TV Insider Magazine here now.