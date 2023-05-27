‘Manifest’ Boss Says Series Finale Will ‘Resolve Every Open-Ended Question’

The turbulent ride for the survivors of Flight 828 — the commercial airliner that mysteriously vanished for five and a half years before reappearing — is closely matched by Manifest ’s own miraculous journey.

The thrilling drama began on NBC in 2018 but, post-cancellation in 2021, jumped to Netflix, finding new life and surprising popularity. Part 1 of its swan-song season aired last November, and now “our final 10 [episodes] will wrap up the story the way I originally envisioned, with all the points I always wanted to hit,” says executive producer Jeff Rake.

After an eight-month time jump during the first episode, resolution is on the flight path. “We’ve been keeping a running laundry list in the writers’ room, and it’s our goal to resolve every open-ended question,” Rake says. To that end, “There are core moments in the final 10 episodes that hopefully will help fans understand the how and why of [everything].”

On the way, expect to see past familiar faces as we reach (and hopefully stop) the mysterious and long-feared death date for the Flight 828 passengers.

However, a huge obstacle for heroic Ben Stone (Josh Dallas) and his fellow survivors is the Registry; this shadowy government agency set up to keep track of the passengers is also making it challenging for them to pursue their callings — the cryptic messages they are called to act upon.

Also, keep an eye on Ben’s young son Cal (Ty Doran), a key Manifest puzzle piece. “Cal’s interaction with the overall series mythology will tie [things] together in vital ways,” says Rake. But first they must defeat villainous Angelina (Holly Taylor), who aims to push the Flight 828 folks toward that death date. So, expect a lot of bumps!

Manifest, Final Episodes, Friday, June 2, Netflix