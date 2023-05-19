‘Primo’ Creator Previews ‘Sweet, Charming & Funny’ Freevee Family Comedy

TV Insider Staff
Comments
Ignacio Diaz-Silverio and cast in 'Primo' Season 1
Preview
Freevee

TV Insider Magazine Subscription

Buy Now

This coming-of-age sitcom gives new meaning to the expression “Say uncle!” Primo, as the Latino family calls 16-year-old Rafa (newcomer Ignacio Diaz-Silverio), grows up in San Antonio with single mom Drea (Christina Vidal, The Terminal List ) and the influence of his five devoted uncles.

Trouble is, Mom’s brothers rarely agree — on anything. While bad boy Rollie (Johnny Rey Diaz) prescribes an act of violence to get a crush’s attention, crunchy Mondo (Efrain Villa) suggests communal crying — like a group hug, but wetter.

The cast of 'Primo'

(Credit: Amazon Freevee)

Sharp and semi-autobiographical, the series is created by best-selling Movies (And Other Things) author Shea Serrano, with the writers’ room presence of Emmy-winning exec producer Mike Schur (Parks and Recreation).

“Primo is considerably more sweet, charming and funny than I was, but his nervousness — that’s me,” Serrano says, noting that seconds into his alter ego’s audition, “We were like, ‘He’s got it!’”

'Primo' EP Mike Schur on Crafting an Authentic Family Comedy With Shea Serrano
Related

'Primo' EP Mike Schur on Crafting an Authentic Family Comedy With Shea Serrano

While Diaz-Silverio’s easy smile, tousled curls, and subtle way with an eye roll are irresistible, the combative uncles — each in his own ludicrous way — are the show’s ticket to hilarious banter. Amid the manic male energy, Drea provides “the glue that holds it all together,” Vidal says, describing the show’s characters, including her harried mother figure, as “layered and relatable.”

Joining a cast with fun, fantastic chemistry has made Primo a dream job. “The focus is on family,” Vidal says. And this crew is crazy, wonderful, and real. —Nina Malkin

Primo, New Series, Friday, May 19

This is an excerpt from TV Insider’s June issue. For more in-depth, reported coverage devoted to streaming shows from the publishers of TV Guide Magazine, pick up the issue, currently on newsstands or purchase it online here. You can also subscribe to TV Insider Magazine here now.

Primo - Freevee

Primo where to stream

Primo

Christina Vidal

Ignacio Diaz-Silverio

Johnny Rey Diaz

Michael Schur

Shea Serrano

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni in 'Law & Order: SVU' - Season 24
1
Who Says Goodbye in ‘SVU’ & ‘Organized Crime’ Finale Crossover?
Jared Padalecki in Walker Season 3
2
The CW Announces Its Primetime Schedule for 2023-24
Ben Chan on 'Jeopardy!'
3
‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Ben Chan Shares Heartfelt Anecdote About How He Holds Buzzer
LL Cool J for 'NCIS: Los Angeles'
4
A Farewell to ‘NCIS: LA’: LL Cool J Looks Back on Sam’s Journey
Matt Lauria in 'CSI: Vegas'
5
Matt Lauria Breaks Down ‘Inevitable’ ‘CSI: Vegas’ Finale Ending