Having starred as harried marrieds in the popular 2014 comedy Neighbors (and its 2016 sequel, Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising), Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne are playing a different type of relationship — platonic old friends — for a new series, aptly titled Platonic, brimming with their undeniable chemistry.

“It’s their warmth together that’s so appealing,” says Nick Stoller, who co-created, wrote, and executive produced with his Friends From College partner Francesca Delbanco. “They are friends in real life…and it feels like it.”

Just don’t expect a huggy-feely affair. The EPs have blended hard comedy and emotional complexity for this story about Rogen’s Will and Byrne’s Sylvia, former college besties who’ve been bitterly estranged for years. She got caught up in her family and legal career; he’s still sore about her very vocal disapproval of the woman he married (Alisha Wainwright).

“They both feel abandoned and believe it’s the other’s fault,” explains Delbanco, adding that we’ll see each side of the rift, as well as “why they made such good friends in the first place.” After Sylvia learns Will has gotten a divorce, she reaches out, leading to what Stoller calls “a horribly awkward coffee reunion” that nevertheless puts them back on track.

“It’s rare to see a platonic friendship truly explored onscreen,” offers Delbanco. “Usually it turns into will-they-or-won’t-they, but with this show, it was so fun to watch Rose and Seth navigate the complexity of male-female friendship and explore why this sort of thing is just different.”

Platonic, Series Premiere, Wednesday, May 24, Apple TV+



