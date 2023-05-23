‘The Clearing’ Star Teresa Palmer Talks Miranda Otto’s ‘Cunning’ Cult Leader

The past never stays in the past, does it? In Hulu‘s The Clearing (premiering May 24), Freya Heywood (Teresa Palmer) grew up in a cult, brainwashed, starved, and abused yet utterly devoted to the Kindred’s supposedly divine “mother,” Adrienne (Miranda Otto).

“Freya’s endured a childhood most wouldn’t even be able to imagine,” Palmer says. But she made it out and is a parent herself to a son, Billy. Which is not to say she’s unscarred. “Her demons still follow her,” the actress adds. “She’s overprotective and paranoid at times.”

Imagine her reaction when a local girl is kidnapped under circumstances that remind Freya of her time in the Kindred.

“The hold Adrienne has on her followers is still prevalent,” Palmer explains. “She is as manipulative, cunning, and secretive as she’s ever been.” Before long, Freya is forced to confront what Palmer calls “the dark underbelly of where she comes from.”

The eight-part series (Guy Pearce also stars along with Hazem Shammas, Mark Coles Smith, and Kate Mulvany) is based on In the Clearing, the J.P. Pomare thriller heavily inspired by Australia’s real-life cult the Family. They lived in rural Victoria, which is where this atmospheric project filmed. Notes Palmer: “There is a real otherworldly feel, like the landscape holds secrets.” No doubt.

The Clearing is produced by Wooden Horse, in association with Egeria. It’s created, written, and executive produced by Matt Cameron and Elise McCredie with co-writer Osamah Sami. Directors are Gracie Otto and Jeffrey Walker. Executive producers are Jude Troy, Richard Finlayson, Elizabeth Bradley, and Walker.

The Clearing, Series Premiere, Wednesday, May 24, Hulu