[Warning: The following post contains MAJOR spoilers for Too Much Season 1.]

Too Much has arrived, and with it the question of whether or not there’s more to Jessica (Megan Stalter) and Felix’s (Will Sharpe) romance onscreen.

The rom-com from creator Lena Dunham follows the pair through ups and downs in their relationship after Jessica relocates from New York City to London, where she is swept off her feet by Felix, an alluring musician. With plans to recoup following an emotionally toiling breakup, Jessica never expected she’d find the person she was looking for all along.

By the end of the series, after a brief breakup, Jessica and Felix decide to get married, with both of their families convening in London for the occasion. And as weddings often signify a wrap on screen romances, don’t count Too Much out when it comes to a possible second season. While Netflix has yet to renew the newly-launched series, Stalter, Sharpe, and Dunham aren’t turning their backs on Jessica and Felix quite yet.

“There’s always a story to tell after marriage,” Stalter points out. “Yeah, unless they immediately die,” Sharpe adds.

“It’s just the beginning,” Stalter goes on. “Speaking for myself, I would love, love, love to see where things go because I would love to do a million seasons of the show, but definitely life does not end after marriage,” she clarifies.

Meanwhile, Dunham echoes Stalter’s sentiments, saying, “In so many films and stories, getting together is considered the endpoint, but actually, you know, getting married is just the beginning of this insane journey that you take together through life. And so I would love it to go from a kind of meet-cute to a story about marriage,” Dunham adds.

In her eyes, Dunham envisions a transformative journey for Felix and Jessica’s love story, as she tells TV Insider, “I keep joking it goes from Notting Hill to Mr. Mom. Like there’s something that takes us into that next phase. I would feel so lucky if we got to do it.”

What do you think of Jessica and Felix’s Season 1 ending? Would you like to see what’s next for them in a Season 2? Sound off in the comments section, and see the full interview in the video above.

Too Much, Season 1, Streaming Now, Netflix