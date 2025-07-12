Donald Trump Makes ‘Serious’ Threat About Rosie O’Donnell’s Citizenship

Donald Trump made a bold threat about revoking Rosie O’Donnell‘s citizenship on Truth Social.

On Saturday, July 12, the POTUS took to the social media platform with a message bout the former The Rosie O’Donnell Show host.

“Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship,” Trump, 79, wrote in his update, per the Daily Mail. “She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

It’s unclear what prompted his declaration. However, the post came after O’Donnell, 63, spoke with HuffPost for a July 7 article about their ongoing feud and her move to Ireland before Trump as re-elected.

“I look at America, and it feels tragic. I feel sad. I feel overwhelmingly depressed,” the A League of Their Own actress confessed. “I don’t understand how we got here.”

After explaining her decision to leave the U.S. for her mental health and for her son, 12, who has autism, O’Donnell slammed Trump’s agenda.

“I knew what [the Trump administration] was planning to do, because I read Project 2025,” she continued. “I know what he’s capable of. And I didn’t want to put myself through another four years of him being in charge.”

It’s worth noting that the U.S. president does not have the power to revoke the citizenship of a person born in the country. According to the 14th Amendment of the Constitution: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside. No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States.”

As of writing, O’Donnell has not publicly responded to President Trump’s threat about her citizenship.