‘The Pitt’: Tracy Ifeachor’s Rep Slams Rumors That She Was Fired

Tracy Ifeachor‘s rep is setting the record straight on her exit from HBO’s The Pitt.

News broke on Thursday, July 11, that the actress would not be returning as Dr. Heather Collins for the medical procedural’s upcoming second season. In a Friday, July 12, statement to The Mirror US, a rep for Ifeachor clarified that her departure from the show was not scandalous, but rather because of creative choices.

“Tracy was not fired. Dr. Heather Collins was simply not written in as a part of Season 2, which is a creative decision that has been confirmed by HBO,” the rep told the outlet.

The rep went on to shut down online speculation that Ifeachor was fired for allegedly being a member of a London evangelical mega church that performs “gay exorcisms.”

“Furthermore, any rumors about Tracy participating in any discrimination through her religion are completely incorrect, defamatory, and hurtful,” they stated. “This gossip could not be further from the truth. She is a woman who leads with love, kindness, and compassion, and as her very gay publicist, I can say that I see this daily, firsthand.”

Before her exit was announced, Ifeachor reflected on her experience working on The Pitt in a Wednesday, July 9, Instagram post. “What a blessing to be a part of this first and foundational season of #ThePitt on @hbomax,” she wrote. “It was an absolute privilege to play Dr. Heather Collins in such a groundbreaking season and piece. Thank you to everyone who has watched & supported Season 1 & shared their stories with me.”

Fans have since flooded the post’s comments section with their reactions to her exit news. “So horrible to read that you’re not coming back for S2. I won’t be watching anymore. It just won’t feel right without you,” one user wrote, while another added, “Just heard the news and I’m literally sick to my stomach. You were my absolute favorite part of season one. Made me bawl my eyes out. I can’t wait to see you in more projects.”

A third fan commented, “I so wish you were coming back for season 2!!! You will be missed!!!”

Another user wrote, “You were my favourite character! 😭😭 It’s sad to hear that you won’t be back for season 2. You really brought Collins to life.”

Though Ifeachor won’t appear in The Pitt Season 2, the show’s format could leave the door open for her potential return. Each episode of the show’s debut season followed one hour of the same shift at the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital’s emergency room.

Noah Wyle is set to return for Season 2 as Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch. HBO has yet to announce which other Season 1 characters will be back for more episodes. Season 2 will also see the addition of new cast members Charles Baker, Irene Choi, Laëtitia Hollard, Lucas Iverson, and Sepideh Moafi.

The Pitt, Season 2, January 2026, HBO Max