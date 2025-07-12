High School Musical alum Vanessa Hudgens shared an exciting family update: She’s pregnant with baby No. 2 with her husband, Cole Tucker.

On Saturday, July 12, the Spring Breakers actress, 36, took to Instagram to announce the big news. “Round two!!!!” she captioned her update.

In the featured image, Hudgens rocked a cream-colored top — with a slit parted to reveal her baby bump — and a matching skirt. Her long, dark hair was worn in loose waves as she accessorized with a belly ring and several statement bracelets. Meanwhile, Tucker donned a white shirt and dark pants as he smiled alongside his wife.

Another shot showed Tucker playfully poking Hudgens’ belly, while she pointed to her bump in a third snap.

The couple married in December 2023 in Tulum, Mexico. In early July 2024, Hudgens gave birth to their first child, whose name and sex they have not publicly shared.

In the comments, Hudgens’ friends and followers rejoiced over her pregnancy announcement.

Dancing With the Stars host Julianne Hough declared, “Oh. My. Yessssss congratulations beauties!!!! ❤️‍🔥.”

Snow White and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes star Rachel Zegler exclaimed, “AHHHHH❤️.”

Saved by the Bell alum Mario Lopez pointed out, “That was quick! CONGRATS ❤️.”

Jenna Dewan commented, “Ohhhhh congratulations my love!!❤️❤️❤️.”

Another Instagram user wrote, “Congratulations!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 🥹🥹🥹🥹 soooo happy for you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Someone else exclaimed, “Thrilled for you guys 🫶🏻.”

A different follower shared, “Name it Troy or Gabriella 😂,” referencing Zac Efron‘s and Hudgens’ characters from HSM, respectively.

Meanwhile, yet another fan commented, “😍😍😍😍 omg in shock.”

Congrats to Hudgens and Tucker on their new little one on the way!

