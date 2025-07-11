‘The View’: Ana Navarro Accuses Trump of Trying to ‘Make America White Again’ to Strong Audience Reaction

Ana Navarro on The View
The Friday, July 11, episode of The View kicked off with the women discussing “Alligator Alcatraz,” an immigration detention center in Florida. As Joy Behar pointed out, “Families of detainees say the conditions are horrible and dangerous, but some MAGA faithful are treating it like some kind of tourist attraction.”

The conversation then opened up to immigration policies in the United States, and Ana Navarro had a lot to say. After pointing out that there were reports of undocumented immigrants working for Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago when he was first running for president, she insisted what’s going on at “Alligator Alcatraz” is “horrible.”

“If you are out there in the Everglades, driving out there and getting out of your car to take a picture [of ‘Alligator Alcatraz’] as if it was the Eiffel Tower, you are a racist and you are a horrible human being,” Navarro said. She also pointed out that certain people being kept at the detention center are “legal permanent residents,” adding, “This is not just about undocumented immigrants.”

Navarro continued, “When you are taking away temporary protective status, when you are putting legal permanent residents in detention and deporting them, when you are threatening U.S. citizens that you don’t like that you’re going to take their citizenship, naturalized ones, when you are talking about birthright citizenship and taking that away … this is not about going after criminals and gang members. This is about making America white again.”

The audience erupted in applause at that point, and people on social media applauded Navarro for her statement.

To further prove her point, Navarro said, “Think about this. At the same time that they are rounding up Latino immigrants and Brown immigrants, they are opening the doors for White South Africanos fleeing from a non-existent genocide? This is about one, deporting people, and two, scaring people out of this country.”

She went on to continue to slam Trump: “That is why he has sent people to a gulag in El Salvador, to disappear them. A gulag where people only leave if they’re dead. That is why he is using military personnel in L.A. to go into parks where children are playing to terrorize them.”

When Behar questioned why Republican lawmakers are letting Trump get away with this, Navarro insisted, “They’re a bunch of cowards!” She specifically referenced Marco Rubio. “He built his career on railing against the dictatorships in Cuba, in Venezuela, in Nicaragua, and he is standing in complicit silence as this administration returns people to those cruel dictatorships.”

