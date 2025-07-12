This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Jeopardy! fans were left stunned after Scott Riccardi’s stunning win on Friday, July 11.

During the nite-biter episode, the reigning champion — an engineer from Somerville, New Jersey— pulled off his seventh win in a row. Riccardi faced off against Andrew Wang, a medical student from Winnetka, Illinois, and Edaureen Muhamad Nor, a book critic from Silver Spring, Maryland.

By the end of the Jeopardy! round, Wang was in the lead with $8,100, with Riccardi in second at $5,400 and Nor at $4,800.

Riccardi pulled ahead, however, in the Double Jeopardy! round, finishing with $18,200, with Wang at $16,300 and Nor at $12,000.

For Final Jeopardy!, the category was “Historical Objects.” Ken Jennings read off the clue: “Described as both a ‘Beautiful Violet’ and a ‘French Blue’ in the 1600s, this object went on tour in the 1900s before landing in the Smithsonian.”

All three contestants answered correctly, writing, “What is the Hope Diamond?” so it all came down to the wagers. Nor bet $11,995, making her grand total $23,995. Wang wagered his entire earnings, ending the game with $32,600. Meanwhile, Riccardi bet $14,800, bringing his total to $33,000 and eking out yet another win.

On Reddit, viewers reacted to the thrilling win. One Jeopardy! fan declared, “This was one of the best episodes of Jeopardy! I’ve seen in quite a while.”

Another shared, “Nobody has ever been more locked in than Scott in DJ today, wow.”

Someone else echoed, “Incredible game. One of the most fun this season.”

A different viewer pointed out, “Such a great game!! Andrew is so animated! He was making us laugh so hard. Great energy tonight.”

Meanwhile, an X user exclaimed, “Dude jeopardy is f***ing ELECTRIC television. I’ll tell my kids about what Scott Riccardi just did. Unbelievable comeback.”

However, many other Jeopardy! fans clamored for Wang and Nor to make a return to the show.

One Reddit user wrote, “Congrats to Scott but while they deserved it score wise I really want to see Andrew and Edaureen on second chance tournament on personality too, they were so much fun!

A second shared, “I nominate both Edaureen and Andrew for the SCT.”

Someone else agreed, exclaiming, “Damn that was an absolutely epic game, Scott’s comeback in DJ was legendary, dude was 100% locked in. Would love to see Andrew and Edaureen come back though for Second Chance!”

Meanwhile, yet another Redditor commented, “All players were outstanding in this game. If anybody deserves a second chances it is the two that lost today.”

Riccardi’s seven-day total is $182,901, and he’ll return for his eighth consecutive game on Monday, July 14.

