[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Poker Face Season 2.]

Poker Face‘s second season has come to a close, and while Peacock has yet to renew the series starring Natasha Lyonne as human lie detector Charlie Cale, the story certainly set up a possible third season of the show.

As we await word for a renewal, we’re breaking down everything we know so far about where Season 3 could take viewers next after that jaw-dropping Season 2 finale. Scroll down for a closer look, and stay tuned for any updates for Season 3.

Has Poker Face been renewed for Season 3?

Poker Face hasn’t been renewed for Season 3 yet, but based on Season 2’s ending, we’re keeping hopes up that Charlie Cale will be back for more mystery-of-the-week fare.

What would Poker Face Season 3 be about?

Poker Face follows human lie detector Charlie Cale as she encounters various people around the country, happening across crimes and murders, and she uses her gift to help solve mysteries. But after getting caught up in mob affairs in Season 1, she was on the run until she faced a brief reprieve in Season 2.

That only lasted so long, though, as the end of Season 2 introduced Patti Harrison as Alex, a.k.a. the Iguana, a highly sought-after assassin who is able to bypass Charlie’s gift with her psychopathic tendencies. After Alex tricks Charlie, having her lead her to Beatrix Hasp’s (Rhea Perlman) safe house, Alex kills the undercover mob rat and turns the gun on Charlie.

After a high-speed car chase with the FBI, Charlie managed to escape her blue Plymouth Barracuda right before Alex drove off a cliff, but while FBI agent Luca Clark (Simon Helberg) was able to help her to safety, he admitted despite believing in Charlie’s innocence, she was too wrapped up in other crimes to not be wanted by the FBI. He allowed her a head start to run away, but upon inspection of the car at the bottom of the cliff, it seemed that Alex also got away, meaning Season 3 would likely follow Charlie’s ongoing life on the run as she avoids authorities and the assassin obsessed with her gift. Only time will tell for certain, but there are plenty of storylines to work with.

Who will star in Poker Face Season 3?

There couldn’t be a Poker Face without Natasha Lyonne, and we’d imagine Helberg and Harrison would also be back for a Season 3 should it move forward, but stay tuned for any updates as we await word.

Do you want to see Poker Face back for Season 3? Let us know in the comments section, and stay tuned for news on a potential renewal.

Poker Face, Seasons 1-2, Streaming now, Peacock