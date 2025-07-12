There’s one aspect of the character of Ron Swanson that Nick Offerman says some Parks and Recreation fans have gotten wrong.

“​​Ron Swanson, a wonderful creation from much more brilliant minds than my own, people hold up for the wrong reasons, and take their own reading of this true Libertarian who was cool with everybody,” Offerman said in an interview with IndieWire published on Friday, July 11. “And they somehow say, ‘Well, he had a shotgun, so he must be one of us.’ Like, dumb people insist that Ron Swanson would’ve voted for [Donald] Trump. And I don’t deign to answer myself.”

Offerman noted that the show’s co-creator, Michael Schur, agrees. “He said, ‘Swanson would’ve despised Trump, because Ron loved capitalism. And Trump made the stupidest move you could make as a capitalist, which is to go into public service.’”

Offerman said he believes Ron would think Trump is “an absolute idiot” and would dislike him for being “disrespectful to women and many others.” He added, “And that’s just an example of all the people and value sets that Ron would despise, because Ron is a good person.”

Offerman famously portrayed the fictional director of the Pawnee, Indiana, Parks and Recreation Department on all seven seasons of the NBC workplace sitcom. Despite his job, the character notably possessed Libertarian values such as the limitation of the government in the free market and prioritizing individual liberties and responsibilities.

Earlier this year, the actor took to social media after Michael Flynn Jr., the son of Trump’s former U.S. national security advisor, Michael Flynn, used a clip of Ron from the show to denounce Pride Month.

“Good morning and Happy Sunday! No quotes today. Just wanted to post how I feel about ‘pride’ month,” Flynn Jr. wrote via X alongside a video of Ron throwing away a Pride flag into a dumpster on June 2. The original clip comes from Season 4, Episode 9, of Parks and Recreation, as Ron throws away his work computer upon learning his personal information could be found on the internet.

Offerman replied to the post, writing, “Ron was best man at a gay wedding you dumb f**k. #HappyPride.”

In one of the 2015 series finale’s many flash-forward scenes, Ron is shown acting as his hairdresser Typhoon’s (Rodney To) Best Man at his wedding to Craig (Billy Eichner).

Since Parks and Recreation‘s conclusion, Offerman has gone on to star in shows such as Fargo, Devs, Colin in Black & White, Pam & Tommy, The Resort, and The Umbrella Academy. His performance as Bill on Season 1 of The Last of Us scored him a 2023 Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series. Offerman also reunited with his former Parks and Recreation costar Amy Poehler to cohost the Peacock crafting competition series Making It, which ran for three seasons from 2018 to 2021.