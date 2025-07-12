Is Lindsie Chrisley Married? New Photos With Boyfriend Ignite Rumors

Is Lindsie Chrisley married? This is the question on the minds of Chrisley Knows Best fans after Todd Chrisley‘s daughter posted new photos with her boyfriend, David Landsman.

On July 10, Lindsie, 35, took to Instagram with a carousel of pictures that immediately turned heads. “A little preoccupied 🤍,” she captioned her update alongside a black-and-white photo of herself in a white dress as Landsman kissed her on a beach.

More snaps showed similar, loved-up moments featuring the couple. Additionally, Lindsie included shots of herself with her son, Jackson Campbell, 12, whom she shares with her first husband, Will Campbell. (They divorced in 2021 after nine years of marriage.)

Meanwhile, the former reality star notably changed her profile name to “Lindsie Landsman.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindsie Landsman (@lindsiechrisley)

In the comments, Lindsie’s Instagram followers reacted with a mix of confusion and excitement over the photos.

“Did you get married?!?!?!!? Name change ❤️,” one follower wondered.

Another fan echoed, “Lindsie LANDSMAN?! Did you get married???? Congratulations, if so!!!! Praying for a lifetime of love and happiness for y’all 🤍🤍.”

Someone else replied, “She must have! Her man’s last name is Landsman 😭😭💕💕,” as another user exclaimed, “Eeeeek love this for her!!!”

Meanwhile, one person shared, “@lindsiechrisley is this a new hard launch? 🚀 love this for you. Confused on the podcasts then lately…” A different Instagram follower declared, “Look at our girl, out here living her happiest life. 🥹 You deserve all of this happiness and more, babe. 🤍.”

Someone else rejoiced, “Giiiiirl. Pure glowing 😍🔥 happiness looks sweet on you.”

Yet another fan exclaimed, “Girllllllllll! These pictures are 🔥❤️ you look so happy❤️.”

As of writing, Lindsie has not publicly confirmed the marriage speculation.

The eldest daughter of Todd and his ex-wife, Teresa Terry, appeared on Chrisley Knows Best for five seasons before leaving the show in 2017. An untitled Lifetime docuseries featuring the family is currently in the works.

In other Chrisley news, President Donald Trump pardoned Todd and Julie Chrisley in May after they had been serving prison sentences since January 2023 following tax evasion convictions in 2022.

Chrisley Knows Best, streaming on Peacock