Fall 2025 TV Schedule: Your Guide to the Complete Lineup

As the current broadcast season wraps up, networks are already looking ahead to the fall.

What won’t change for the 2025-2026 season: There are dramas, comedies, animated series, and unscripted shows filling the time slots. So far, CBS is the only network to release its lineup for fall (and even has a couple shows set for 2026-2027, including the new Einstein, starring Matthew Gray Gubler). There are already a couple changes for the NCIS series. The mothership is moving back to its original time slot, Tuesdays at 8/7c, to be followed by spinoffs NCIS: Origins and NCIS: Sydney, for an all-NCIS night. FBI is moving to Mondays at 9/8c (NCIS‘s old spot), and the new offshoot in the franchise, CIA, will follow it. Blue Bloods‘ offshoot Boston Blue, with Donnie Wahlberg reprising his role as Danny Reagan, is taking the long-running series’ old time slot, Fridays at 10/9c, and joining it and Fire Country that night is the latter’s spinoff, Sheriff Country.

CBS has also already set some shows for the midseason, including Watson Season 2, the new Yellowstone spinoff Y: Marshals, Harlan Coben’s Final Twist, Survivor 50, and America’s Culinary Cup.

Scroll down for a look at the primetime schedule for fall 2025. (Exact premiere dates will be unveiled at a later time.)

Mondays

8:00 p.m.: The Neighborhood (CBS)

8:30 p.m.: DMV (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: FBI (CBS)

10:00 p.m.: CIA (CBS)

Tuesdays

8:00 p.m.: NCIS (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: NCIS: Origins (CBS)

10:00 p.m.: NCIS: Sydney (CBS)

Wednesdays

8:00 p.m.: Survivor (CBS)

9:30 p.m.: The Amazing Race (CBS)

Thursdays

8:00 p.m.: Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (CBS)

8:30 p.m.: Ghosts (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: Matlock (CBS)

10:00 p.m.: Elsbeth (CBS)

Fridays

8:00 p.m.: Sheriff Country (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: Fire Country (CBS)

10:00 p.m.: Boston Blue (CBS)

Sundays

8:00 p.m.: Tracker (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: The Road (CBS)