Fall 2025 TV Schedule: Your Guide to the Complete Lineup

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS; Bennett Raglin / CBS; John Paul Filo / CBS

As the current broadcast season wraps up, networks are already looking ahead to the fall.

What won’t change for the 2025-2026 season: There are dramas, comedies, animated series, and unscripted shows filling the time slots. So far, CBS is the only network to release its lineup for fall (and even has a couple shows set for 2026-2027, including the new Einstein, starring Matthew Gray Gubler). There are already a couple changes for the NCIS series. The mothership is moving back to its original time slot, Tuesdays at 8/7c, to be followed by spinoffs NCIS: Origins and NCIS: Sydney, for an all-NCIS night. FBI is moving to Mondays at 9/8c (NCIS‘s old spot), and the new offshoot in the franchise, CIA, will follow it. Blue Bloods‘ offshoot Boston Blue, with Donnie Wahlberg reprising his role as Danny Reagan, is taking the long-running series’ old time slot, Fridays at 10/9c, and joining it and Fire Country that night is the latter’s spinoff, Sheriff Country.

CBS has also already set some shows for the midseason, including Watson Season 2, the new Yellowstone spinoff Y: MarshalsHarlan Coben’s Final Twist, Survivor 50, and America’s Culinary Cup.

Scroll down for a look at the primetime schedule for fall 2025. (Exact premiere dates will be unveiled at a later time.)

ABC: Full Slate – Schedule – Trailers
CBS: Full SlateSchedule – Trailers
NBC: Full Slate – Schedule — Trailers
Fox: Full Slate – Schedule – Trailers

Mondays

8:00 p.m.: The Neighborhood (CBS)

8:30 p.m.: DMV (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: FBI (CBS)

10:00 p.m.: CIA (CBS)

Tuesdays

8:00 p.m.: NCIS (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: NCIS: Origins (CBS)

10:00 p.m.: NCIS: Sydney (CBS)

Fall 2025 TV: Everything to Know About the New Season on Broadcast
Related

Fall 2025 TV: Everything to Know About the New Season on Broadcast

Wednesdays

8:00 p.m.: Survivor (CBS)

9:30 p.m.: The Amazing Race (CBS)

Thursdays

8:00 p.m.: Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (CBS)

8:30 p.m.: Ghosts (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: Matlock (CBS)

10:00 p.m.: Elsbeth (CBS)

Fridays

8:00 p.m.: Sheriff Country (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: Fire Country (CBS)

10:00 p.m.: Boston Blue (CBS)

Sundays

8:00 p.m.: Tracker (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: The Road (CBS)




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
US Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost
1
U.S. Cardinal Robert Prevost Named New Pope Leo XIV
LL Cool J as Sam Hanna — 'NCIS' Season 22 Episode 18
2
Will LL Cool J Return to ‘NCIS’ Again as Sam Hanna?
Jake Lockett as Sam Carver, Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter — 'Chicago Fire' Season 13 Episode 19
3
Did ‘Chicago Fire’ Just Reveal How Ritter & Carver Will Be Written Out?
Chris CT Tamburello, Aneesa Ferreira, and Leroy Garrett
4
‘The Challenge’ Season 41: Premiere Date & First Cast Details Revealed
Mishael Morgan - 'The Young and the Restless'
5
Mishael Morgan Teases Amanda’s ‘Y&R’ Return: ‘She’s Going to Make Some Waves’