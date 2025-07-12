Drew and Jonathan Scott Reveal Past Rift Over HGTV Earnings

Despite being partners on the small screen, Drew and Jonathan Scott have not always seen eye-to-eye off-camera.

“If I went into both of your bank accounts, I think you both have exactly the same money, basically. Is one of you richer than the other?” Andy Cohen asked the twins on the Thursday, July 10, episode of his SiriusXM series “Andy Cohen Live.” Jonathan clarified that was not the case, as he “used to film three times more than Drew.”

He explained, “[Drew] would be there in the beginning and then he would come back at the end of an episode, and I was there doing the work. I remember after doing this for 10 years — ‘cause we’ve been on the air now for over 15 years — I remember, I finally said to Drew, ‘Should I maybe get paid three times what you get paid?’ And he’s like, ‘You’re never allowed to bring this up again. Ever.’”

Cohen followed up by asking the pair, “Is that an actual fight that you had?” The pair confirmed the past rift before Drew clarified that more factors influence their earnings beyond just their HGTV shows.

“Off-camera, Jonathan and I both do the construction. He’s the licensed contractor, but we’ve both done the renovations for years. And also, he was a licensed realtor broker, so we’ve done both sides of the fence,” Drew shared. “But we’ve enjoyed our product plan. We’ve had 12,500 products in the home space. We have multi-family real estate portfolios. So, there’s a lot outside of what people see on the shows.”

Since the premiere of Property Brothers in 2011, the siblings have become HGTV mainstays by launching shows such as Celebrity IOU, Brother vs. Brother, and Don’t Hate Your House. Drew and Jonathan’s new show, Chasing the West, will follow the brothers as they help families trade in the hustle and bustle of city life for the slower pace of life on a ranch.

Earlier this month, HGTV announced that two of the stars’ upcoming show premieres have been postponed. The series premiere of Chasing the West was pushed back from July 10 to July 30, while a June 5 press release stated that Don’t Hate Your House will return “later this year” rather than on July 30.

Celebrity IUO, however, will remain on its original schedule. The show returned on Wednesday, July 9, and featured Superman star Rachel Brosnahan teaming up with Drew and Jonathan to renovate her best friend’s kitchen and dining room.

Drew and Scott have faced backlash for Chasing the West, as the series will premiere following a slew of recent HGTV show cancellations. Over the past month, shows such as Bargain Block, Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, and Battle on the Beach have all met the chopping block.

“Ugh. They cut quality shows then shove this down our throats. I am out,” one person wrote in a recent Reddit thread about Chasing the West. Another suggested the timing of the show’s release with the cancellations was just a coincidence, posting, “I bet this was already filmed and ready to go, because everything else that’s not filmed is canceled.”