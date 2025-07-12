No Ju-han/Netflix/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) doesn’t make it out of the third and final season of Squid Game alive: He sacrifices himself to save the baby of Jun-hee (Jo Yu-ri). But creator Hwang Dong-hyuk told The Hollywood Reporter he initially thought Gi-hun would survive the games and be the one spying on Cate Blanchett’s character stateside.

“But as I began writing the story, and as I began to think more and more about, ‘What do I want to deliver with the ending of this story,’ and also, ‘What should Gi-hun’s journey and what should his destination be,’ I was witnessing more and more what was happening around the world, and I thought it was more fitting for Gi-hun to send this powerful and impactful message to the world [with his death] and that should be how the story comes to a close,” Hwang said. “The world seems to be headed for the worst. It seems to be becoming, in so many different ways, so much worse ahead. I thought, ‘What kind of sacrifices do we need to make in the current generation for us to be able to leave the future generation with a better world?’ So I wanted Gi-hun’s sacrifice to be a symbol of that.”