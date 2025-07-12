Michael Yarish/Paramount+

When Season 18 began, Voit was in a coma. He woke at the end of the premiere, and in subsequent episodes, tests showed that he was no longer the psychopath the BAU knew and hated. Rather, he became a vital source of information for them throughout the season, ultimately helping to take down the disciple, Tessa (Jordana Spiro), who was running his network (and wanted him to return to his old self), as well as all the killers on it by setting them up to be tracked by Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness). The finale ended with Voit sitting on the prison transport thinking about what he’d imagined he’d done to another prisoner, but who is Voit really now?

“It could have ended there honestly, because it felt like, ooh, what’s going to happen? Is he going to wake up or not? But we just felt like there was a little bit more to explore,” showrunner Erica Messer told TV Insider after the Season 18 finale.

Season 19 will see Voit being “as famous as Ted Bundy,” she continued. “So what do we do with that character? And again, always reflected in, how are our heroes dealing with this new challenge? And now they’re dealing with a guy who’s essentially got celebrity status as a killer. He doesn’t like the spotlight. I think even old Voit wouldn’t have necessarily liked the spotlight, but the new Voit who’s struggling with these instincts that he has to kill, but he’s also got this conscience that’s louder than the instincts right now, it felt like we had another 10 episodes to explore that.” Might that celebrity status push his instincts to beat out his conscience?