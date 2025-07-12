‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’: BAU’s Dynamic With Voit & 6 More Burning Questions for Season 19
A lot can happen in a year. Such is likely going to be the case for Criminal Minds: Evolution, which is going to be jumping forward between Seasons 18 and 19, showrunner Erica Messer told TV Insider.
The Season 18 finale ended with Voit (Zach Gilford) now back in prison, and while brain scans say he’s no longer a psychopath, him imagining killing a fellow prisoner on the bus strongly suggests that his Sicarius side is somewhere deep down. The season also set up another Criminal Minds wedding — which hopefully we’ll see — brought back a major character (and we hope it’s just the beginning of that), and saw the team’s relationships with Voit drastically change as a result of who he had become and the information they needed from him.
So what does that all mean for Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 19? Well, the cast is already filming the new episodes — that started while Season 18 was still being released — so hopefully we’ll see what’s next sooner rather than later. Until then, scroll down to see our burning questions for the show’s future.
