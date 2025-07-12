‘Full House’ Stars Apologize to Creator for Being ‘Critical of the Show’ on Podcast

Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber used one of their recent podcast episodes to make an apology to Full House creator Jeff Franklin.

Sweetin and Barber have shared their thoughts — both good and bad — about the beloved sitcom on the How Rude, Tanneritos! rewatch podcast since 2023. During a conversation with Franklin on the show’s Wednesday, July 9, episode, the actresses expressed regret about some of their critiques regarding the series.

“We finally get to have Jeff in here for one of our recap episodes. And I’m very excited for this,” Sweetin said, to which Barber continued, “We felt a little bad at how we’ve been a little critical of the show. … Critical with love.”

Franklin, for his part, said rewatching the show through a critical lens is “part of the fun” of the podcast. “I get it,” he said. “And all of the vicious criticism is well-deserved. I can’t really argue with that.”

Sweetin said she doesn’t like to view her and Barber’s comments as “vicious,” but rather as “hilarious criticism.” Backing their opinions, Barber stated, “You know, it was a sitcom in the ’90s. We’re going to poke fun at it, but with love.”

Franklin agreed, telling the duo that some episodes of Full House have “weathered the years better than others.” Sweetin replied by joking, “Well, haven’t we all?”

Full House ran for eight seasons on ABC from 1987 to 1995 and followed Danny Tanner (Bob Saget), Jesse Katsopolis (John Stamos), and Joey Gladstone (Dave Coulier) as they raised Danny’s three daughters following the death of his wife. Sweetin starred as the second-eldest Tanner sister, Stephanie, while Barber played the family’s quirky next-door neighbor, Kimmy Gibbler.

The show’s Netflix revival, Fuller House, ran for five seasons from 2016 to 2020 and followed Stephanie and Kimmy as they helped D.J. Tanner (Candace Cameron Bure) raise her own kids in the wake of her husband’s passing.

Franklin reflected on the success of the original series later in the podcast discussion, giving some of the credit to the show’s stars. “The happy accident of this show was how amazingly perfect those actors were for the parts that I wrote,” he stated. “It was very bizarre. I mean, it was just perfect casting, and by accident. But [it was] amazing. So that was a big part of what made the show work.”

He continued, “I didn’t write for actors. I just made up stuff and these people appeared that were so right for those characters. It’s just very rare. And then, for everyone in this little fake family to turn into a real family, [it was] just icing on the cake. It was amazing.”

Full House, streaming on Hulu and HBO Max