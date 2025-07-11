‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Call Out Show Over ‘Confusing’ James Bond Clue

This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Jeopardy! clues can often be tricky, but it doesn’t help matters when the phrasing of a question confuses viewers.

On Monday’s (July 7) episode, contestants Ashley Caval Curto, Vince Carter, and reigning champion Scott Riccardi were faced with a Final Jeopardy! clue that had some viewers at home scratching their heads.

The clue read: “The last 2 Best Song Oscar winners whose titles were the same name as the movie they were in had this man in the leading role.”

Both Riccardi and Carter answered correctly with “Who is Daniel Craig?” while Curto responded with the incorrect, “Who is Timothée Chalamet?”

The clue referred to the songs “No Time to Die” and “Skyfall”—both Oscar-winning tracks that share their titles with the James Bond films for which they were written. “No Time to Die” was performed by Billie Eilish, while “Skyfall” was sung by Adele. However, the clue was looking for the name of the lead actor in those movies, Daniel Craig.

Following the episode, fans took to social media to share their thoughts, with some criticizing the clue for its “confusing” wording.

“A very confusing clue. It took me more than the ‘think music’ time to even figure out what it said,” said one X user. “I finally realized it wanted the name of the actor. Good thing there’s a pause button! (I still didn’t know the answer, though).”

Another viewer on YouTube added, “They’re looking for Craig as the correct response, but I wonder if they would have accepted Bond as an answer. When the clue says leading role, it doesn’t specify if they are asking for actor or character…”

“I wasnt sure if they wanted Daniel Craig or James Bond. The last 3 Bond themes have won the Oscar, but the Song from Spectre that won was called “Writing’s on the Wall,” said another.

“This was poorly phrased. I assumed they were asking about the last 2 Best Song winners: 2024 and 2025. The strength of the comma!” added one commenter.

Others acknowledged the tricky phrasing but said it could still be figured out, with one fan writing, “Took me 40 seconds but I got this.”

“Who is James Bond? Kinda convoluted FJ but manageable,” said another.

Another added, “Too pop culture for me. I almost never get the movie FJ questions.”

Did you solve this Final Jeopardy! clue? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.