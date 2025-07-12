‘Boy Meets World’ Stars Slams ‘Terrible’ Valentine’s Day Episode

Boy Meets World alums Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong and Will Friedle recently slammed a “terrible” Valentine’s Day episode on their rewatch podcast Pod Meets World.

On July 10, the former child stars chatted about Season 6, Episode 16 titled “My Baby Valentine.” The episode followed Cory (Ben Savage) as he threw his mother a baby shower while also attempting to celebrate the February 14 holiday with his fiancée, Topanga (Fishel).

Unsurprisingly, things didn’t go well for Cory. But the episode itself is what the Boy Meets World stars criticized.

“It felt rushed. It felt weird,” Strong declared.

He continued, “It just felt like a couple different episodes crammed into one. It was like, one about Cory’s anxiety and Valentine’s Day, and then it, like, really obviously doesn’t become about that. And I don’t know if he actually learned anything. It just felt kind of like a couple different episodes got crammed together and they just rushed this one out.”

To that, Friedle pointed out, “I hated Cory, but I think you’re supposed to. But he was just the worst version of Cory you’ll ever see ever. It’s just terrible.”

Fishel agreed with her former co-stars’ assessment of her on-screen love interest, chiming in, “This is definitely the worst of the worst version of Cory I think we’ve ever seen consistently through an entire episode.”

She added, “The way he grabs Topanga’s shoulder — and you can hear in my voice because I’m talking […] — he grabs me by the shoulder and you can hear that there’s enough force […] that it changes the way the words are coming out of my mouth. Like, my breath changes. It’s just it’s not a good Cory.”

This wasn’t the first time the podcasters have called out sub-par aspects of the beloved ABC sitcom, which aired for seven seasons from 1993 to 2000.

In March, Fishel declared that Season 6, Episode 6 titled “Hogs & Kisses” — during which Fishel and Strong kissed — was “maybe the worst episode of television I’ve ever seen ever in my life.”

“It’s terrible. There’s not one redeeming quality other than Ben,” she said of the storyline, during which she kissed Strong.

It was during that episode when Fishel said she was “done” with the series and “checked my soul out of my body.”

