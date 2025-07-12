The ZOMBIES franchise just keeps getting revived. The first film in the franchise premiered in 2018 on Disney Channel and became a global phenomenon, spawning three sequels, an animated TV show, and countless Halloween costumes.

The fourth ZOMBIES movie, ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires, premiered on July 10 and introduced us to some newbies, including Nova (Freya Skye) and Victor (Malachi Barton), who have the same magic as the beloved Zed (Milo Manheim) and Addison (Meg Donnelly). Given that Nova and Victor’s story has only just begun, and considering the whole supernatural water spout situation (ahem, mermaids?!) at the end of the movie, what’s next for ZOMBIES? Manheim and Donnelly weighed in on the possibility of a fifth film

“We’ll have to see,” Manheim told TV Insider. “I mean, honestly, such a big part of it is how the people respond, so we hope that they love it.”

Donnelly added, “I know that it’s going to do well. I honestly think just from the new cast, I feel like their story is just started. Like, literally just started. The whole movie is the process of us passing the torch to them, so I feel like they deserve another one to just be in their own world and their story… I think they deserve another one.”

The ZOMBIES franchise has continued to expand the world beyond just zombies. The movies have featured werewolves and aliens, oh my! In the fourth movie, the daywalkers and vampires clash. Even though they’ve been raised to be enemies, Victor and Nova have an undeniable connection.

When asked if Victor and Nova would take center stage in a future movie in the ZOMBIES franchise, Manheim quickly said, “Absolutely,” and Donnelly agreed.

She continued, “I think they deserve their own movie where the’re fully just the two leads and it’s about them because their story is so special and so cute.” (But what would that mean for Zed and Addison?!)

