Stephen King’s ‘Institute,’ a ‘Gilded Age’ Wedding, Wimbledon Finals, Remembering Live Aid

Kids with special psychic abilities are trapped in The Institute in a series adaptation of Stephen King‘s thriller. Debutante Gladys reluctantly prepares to wed an English duke in The Gilded Age. Tennis action concludes at Wimbledon with the women’s and men’s finals. A CNN docuseries revisits the epic Live Aid charity concert on its 40th anniversary.

Chris Reardon / MGM+

The Institute

Series Premiere

SUNDAY: Kids will be kids — but in the world of Stephen King, childhood often comes with peril. (Think , Cujo, Stand by Me, Firestarter, to name a few.) In an eight-part adaptation of King’s 2019 page-turner, brainiac teenager Luke Ellis (Joe Freeman) is snatched overnight, waking in a creepy top-secret Institute in — where else — small-town Maine, where he joins other young lab rats with psychic gifts like telekinesis and telepathy. Mary-Louise Parker (Weeds) is the ice-cold proprietor, grooming these kids’ abilities for shady purposes that she believes will save the world—at whatever cost. Ben Barnes (Westworld) co-stars as Tim Jamieson, a troubled ex-cop from the big city who takes what he hopes is a low-profile gig as a “night knocker” for the local police but soon becomes suspicious of the shadowy Institute.

Karolina Wojtasik / HBO

The Gilded Age

9/8c

SUNDAY: All of late 1880s New York society is abuzz about the impending nuptials of golden-girl Gladys Russell (Taissa Farmiga) and Hector, the Duke of Buckingham (Ben Lamb). While the newspapers breathlessly print gossip — and who’s been leaking? — few outside the Russell manse are aware that a despondent Gladys is refusing to leave her bedchamber. Will the miserable bride-to-be make it down the aisle? Elsewhere on Fifth Avenue, footman Jack (Ben Ahlers) learns the fate of his watch invention, and gullible widow Ada (Cynthia Nixon) welcomes a medium (Andrea Martin) into her home—and you can imagine what sister Agnes (Christine Baranski) will think about that folderol! Also guesting: Merritt Wever as Bertha Russell’s (Carrie Coon) polar-opposite sister Monica from Albany, who’s not nearly as impressed by British nobility.

Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

Wimbledon

8am/7c

SATURDAY and SUNDAY: American Amanda Anisimova, a No. 13 seed, stunned the tennis world Thursday when she eliminated No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the women’s semifinal at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at Wimbledon, London. In her first Grand Slam final, as the first American finalist on this court since Serena Williams in 2019, Anisimova faces No. 8 seed Iga Świątek from Poland on Saturday. A day later, it’s a replay of the French Open final when No. 1 Jannik Sinner and No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz (aiming for a rare Wimbledon three-peat) battle it out in the men’s final. Both at 11/10c.

CNN

Live Aid: When Rock ‘n’ Roll Took On the World

9/8c

SUNDAY: On the 40th anniversary to the day of the charity rock concert that galvanized the world in 1985, CNN launches a four-part docuseries reliving the events that led to the fusion of music and activism, raising billions of dollars for African famine relief. The series traces the evolution from musician Bob Geldof‘s charity single “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” to the spectacular all-star charity concert staged in London’s Wembley Stadium and Philadelphia’s John F. Kennedy Stadium. The 16-hour event enlisted superstars from Mick Jagger and Tina Turner to U2, Sting, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Madonna, The Who, and Queen.

Grantchester

9/8c

SUNDAY: Former curate Leonard’s (Al Weaver) descent into alcoholism has not gone unnoticed by his nearest and dearest — several of whom he’s estranged — but when his drinking gets so out of control that he hurls a glass of wine into DC Larry’s (Bradley Hall) face at the local pub, it’s overnight jail time. But this is no cutesy Otis Campbell (The Andy Griffith Show) town-drunk situation. Leonard needs help. And that’s especially true when he wakes from his stupor in the middle of a puzzling locked-cell murder mystery.

