‘The Great’ Boss Says Peter & Catherine Will Try to ‘Find a Way Forward as a Couple’

Jim Halterman
Comments
Nicholas Hoult and Elle Fanning in 'The Great' Season 3
Preview
Parisa Taghizadeh/Hulu
TV Insider Magazine May 2023 Cover

TV Insider Magazine Subscription

Buy Now

It’s always something. Either divorce is on your mind or your subjects may rise up against you. Welcome to the world of ambitious Catherine the Great (Elle Fanning) in the dark comedy The Great’s third season, which depicts (with some creative liberties) her 18th-century rule after dethroning defiant and often infantile husband Peter III of Russia (Nicholas Hoult).

“We always try to have a couple of things that are a base for story, even if we tell it a little differently to how it happened,” says show creator Tony McNamara.

Elle Fanning in 'The Great' Season 3

Christopher Raphael/Hulu

Of course, as a way to deal with a spouse she blames for her mother’s death, divorce may be an unsatisfying second choice. In the Season 2 finale, we saw Catherine murder “Peter”…only to find she had viciously stabbed his doppelgänger, Yemelyan Puga-chev (also played by Hoult).

Which side of this extreme love-hate relationship will prevail? “They want to find a way forward as a couple and leave the baggage of the past behind,” says McNamara. “But the past has a way of clinging on and dragging at them.”

That past presents additional problems for Peter, who continues having visions of his critical late father (Jason Isaacs) that don’t help him to accept his role as first husband in the present. “The father-son relationship from beyond the grave does trigger some issues around success and masculinity,” McNamara notes.

'The Great' Stars Tease Catherine & Peter's Season 3 Weaknesses
Related

'The Great' Stars Tease Catherine & Peter's Season 3 Weaknesses

And then there’s the fact that Catherine imprisoned Peter’s disloyal pals at the end of last season. “Peter won’t abandon his friends,” McNamara adds. “His big problem is how to free them before Catherine executes them and without ruining his marriage. It’s hard to be an ex-emperor.” Indeed!

The Great, Season 3 Premiere, Friday, May 12, Hulu

This is an excerpt from TV Insider’s May issue. For more in-depth, reported coverage devoted to streaming shows from the publishers of TV Guide Magazine, pick up the issue, currently on newsstands or purchase it online here. You can also subscribe to TV Insider Magazine here now.

The Great - Hulu

The Great where to stream

The Great

Elle Fanning

Jason Isaacs

Nicholas Hoult

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
'Blue Bloods'
1
Danny & Jackie Reunited and Crowded Dinner in ‘Blue Bloods’ Season 13 Finale
Jim Parrack in '9-1-1: Lone Star'
2
Jim Parrack Talks Judd’s ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Shock & Teases Finale Wedding
Shows shut down by 2023 writers strike
3
All the Shows Impacted By the WGA Writers Strike (So Far)
4
‘Jeopardy!’: Contestant Blunders Final Jeopardy Win With Low Wager
Marsha Warfield in the 'Night Court' Season 1 finale
5
Roz Is Back! Marsha Warfield on Surprise ‘Night Court’ Return