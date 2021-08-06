Hulu at TCA: ‘The Great’ Season 2, ‘Dopesick,’ ‘Animaniacs’ & More Set Premiere Dates

Hulu is gearing up for fall as the streamer unveiled its 2021 slate of original premieres during the Television Critics Association’s Summer Press Tour (TCA).

Along with setting debuts for highly-anticipated newbies like Dopesick and Baker’s Dozen, the streamer also set return dates for favorites like The Great and Animaniacs. Below, we’re rounding up all of the fall premieres to look out for on Hulu.

Baker’s Dozen (Thursday, October 7)

The fall slate kicks off with Baker’s Dozen, a new competition series hosted by Tamera Mowry-Housley and Bill Yosses. Together they’ll oversee seasoned professionals as they go head-to-head in fast-paced challenges to determine the best baker. Whoever has what it takes to become the next viral baking sensation will win the golden rolling pin and a cash prize.

Dopesick (Wednesday, October 13)

The highly-anticipated limited drama series based on Beth Macy’s book takes a look at how one company triggered America’s worst drug pandemic, with the help of a star-studded cast that includes Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard, Michael Stuhlbarg, Will Poulter, John Hoogenakker, Kaitlyn Dever, Rosario Dawson, and Jake McDorman.

The Next Thing You Eat (Thursday, October 21)

This six-episode docuseries from David Chang and Morgan Neville explores the changes happening around us and what they mean for the way we’ll eat in the future. The Next Thing You Eat will highlight new techniques and practices that include using robots, lab-grown fish, and insect farms.

Taste the Nation: Holiday Edition (Thursday, November 4)

Padma Lakshmi’s Taste the Nation returns for a special holiday edition that sees her travel across America to explore diverse food cultures. The four-part special edition highlights traditions through the lens of different immigrant cultures and cities like Korean New Year in Los Angeles and Cuban Christmas in Miami.

Animaniacs (Friday, November 5)

The animated favorite returns for its second season with the streamer as 13 all-new episodes arrive on November 5. Yakko, Wakko, and Dot are back and up to their usual shenanigans just as Pinky and the Brain are ready to wreak havoc of their own. Keep an eye out for Season 1 faves Starbox and Cindy along with some rejected Animaniac characters who had previously been left on the cutting room floor.

The Great (Friday, November 19)

Elle Fanning returns as Catherine the Great in Season 2 of Hulu’s satire series, and she’s ready to finally take the Russian throne for her own. But coup-ing her husband Peter (Nicholas Hoult) proves to be much easier than liberating a country that doesn’t want to be liberated. Joining Fanning, Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi, and Belinda Bromilow is Gillian Anderson, who steps into the series as Catherine’s mother.