10 TV Deaths That Hurt the Most in 2023

Viewers experienced some emotional blows in 2023 as several beloved characters met their demise in various TV shows. Reflecting on the year, we’re revisiting those poignant farewells that impacted our emotions. As such, we have compiled a list of the most heart-wrenching fictional deaths from the past 12 months. (So beware: There may be spoilers if you’re behind on any shows.)

Several include deaths from series finales like Succession, Reservation Dogs, A Million Little Lies, and more. But some include some premiere or mid-season shockers as well. If you haven’t watched the aforementioned shows, returning later after catching up on them might be wise.

It’s been a while since some of these, but suffice it to say, we’re still processing the impact of quite a few of these character departures.

Brian Cox as Logan Roy in Succession
HBO

Logan Roy (Brian Cox), Succession

Succession delivered arguably the biggest, most shocking death of 2023 in its final season. The king has fallen: Roy family patriarch Logan (Brian Cox) is dead. On the day of Connor’s (Alan Ruck) wedding, the Waystar magnate boarded a plane with Tom (Matthew Macfadyen), Frank (Peter Friedman), Karl (David Rasche), Karolina (Dagmara Dominczyk), and Kerry (Zoe Winters). And while the show focused on the nuptials, a phone call from Tom put the real centerpiece of the episode into perspective. Although there was no death scene, viewers experienced it in real-time with the Roy kids in a dramatic fashion.

Taye Diggs as Billy Baker in All American
Troy Harvey/The CW

Billy Baker (Taye Diggs), All American

When it comes to Taye Diggs and his All American character Coach Billy Baker’s death, no one saw it coming. Diggs’ character sacrificed himself to save Jabari (Simeon Daise) after the team bus crashed over the edge of a cliff. Viewers learned he died when his family did, making the heartbreaking departure even more grueling.

James Roday Rodriguez as Gary in A Million Little Things
ABC/Darko Sikman

Gary (James Roday Rodriguez), A Million Little Things

A Million Little Things said goodbye — to the series and Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) — in a touching finale that showcased a tough decision, heartbreaking moments, and a look to the future. The series that started with a suicide ended with an assisted suicide, with Maggie (Allison Miller) by her husband’s side at the end.  The remaining members of the friend circle and their significant others convened at Katherine’s (Grace Park) residence for a big dinner, sharing laughs and recounting anecdotes about Gary, just like he’d want.

Nanami Death JJK
Crunchyroll

Nanami, JuJutsu Kaisen

After what many are calling the best anime episode of 2023, the epilogue featured a heavily scarred Nanami aimlessly wandering in the destitute subway of Shibuya following his lethal encounter with Jogo. Although many could guess what would happen next in the following episode, it didn’t mean it was any easier to watch. Instead of leaning into his merciless murder at the hands of Mahito, the anime gave the beloved character a beautiful sendoff that plucked at the feels just as much as it completely devastated our protagonist Yuji — and the audience watching at home.

Keivonn Woodard & Lamar Johnson in The Last of Us
Liane Hentscher/HBO

Sam & Henry (Keivonn Woodard & Lamar Johnson), The Last of Us

Although the new hit series just premiered this year, it is already chockful of sad deaths. But we have to name the passing of brothers Sam and Henry as the most tragic yet. Not only were their deaths tragic and steeped in life lessons for Joel (Pedro Pascal) and especially young Ellie (Bella Ramsey), but they came at a time when Sam and Henry had gotten away and were free to live their lives away from the FEDRA and their rule over Kansas City. But then, just as the brothers were about to join Joel and Ellie on their adventure, Sam turned, and Henry was forced to shoot him down before taking his own life. Although it was a gutwrenching moment in the original game, something about Johnson’s delivery put the cherry on top of this horrifying passing.

Nicholas Hoult as Peter in The Great - 'Walnut Season'
Gareth Gatrell/Hulu

Peter (Nicholas Hoult), The Great

The Great has consistently captivated its audience with its entertaining narrative, but Season 3 introduced one of the most unexpected twists in the form of a shocking death. In a heart-wrenching sequence, Peter (Nicholas Hoult) contemplated abandoning his campaign to reclaim Sweden for his friend Hugo (Freddie Fox). However, just as he was about to change course and return home with his wife and friend, tragedy struck – Peter fell through the ice. Caught in the stirrup, he was dragged into the frigid depths, meeting his demise. While Peter, as a historical figure, met an early end, his on-screen death took viewers and even Hoult himself by surprise, seemingly coming out of nowhere.

Old Man Fixico Reservation Dogs
FX

Old Man Fixico (Richard Way Whitman), Reservation Dogs

The series finale followed the titular Reservation Dogs, Bear (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), Elora (Devery Jacobs), Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis), and Cheese (Lane Factor) as they joined their community to bid Old Man Fixico (Richard Way Whitman) farewell. The celebration of life pulled together the aunties, elders, and fan favorites on the fringes.

Informing Hokti (Lily Gladstone) about Fixico’s passing, Willie Jack learned a valuable lesson: When someone dies, those who knew them carry a part of them into the afterlife. This message underscores the significance of community and imparts a fresh perspective to Hokti, who had been less hopeful since the loss of her son Daniel (Dalton Cramer). From that moment onward, Willie Jack took charge of celebrating Fixico’s life, delivering a eulogy at his funeral and leading the way in preparing his final resting place. Consequently, the farewell was characterized by optimism rather than the prevailing sense of hopelessness seen in many farewells this year.

Con O'Neill as Izzy Hands in Our Flag Means Death - Season 2, Episode 5
Nicola Dove/Max

Izzy Hands (Con O’Neill), Our Flag Means Death

Our Flag Means Death bid one crucial member of the crew farewell in the Season 2 finale: Izzy Hands (Con O’Neill) died at the hands of pathetic pirate-wannabe Prince Ricky (Erroll Shand).

Originating from a backdrop of trauma and hardship, Izzy defied the odds in Season 2, transcending his pain to welcome new possibilities. Along the way, he gained valuable lessons about himself, and viewers were presented with numerous impactful moments as his journey culminated in a sad yet fitting resolution.

Rachel Blanchard as Susannah Fisher in The Summer I Turned Pretty
Dana Hawley/Prime Video

Susannah Fisher (Rachel Blanchard), The Summer I Turned Pretty

Viewers learned early in the second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty that Susannah Fisher, portrayed by Rachel Blanchard, had passed away. In the initial season, which debuted in July 2022, Susannah’s battle with cancer resurfaced, leading her to reluctantly agree to a clinical trial at the urging of her sons, Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno). However, the premiere of the second season unfolded with a somber reflection from Belly as she contemplated life in the aftermath of Susannah’s demise.

Katherine Waterston as Alison in Slow Horses
Apple TV+

Alison (Katherine Waterston), Slow Horses

In the third season of Slow Horses, the opening episode took an unexpected turn by introducing new characters played by Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù and Katherine Waterston. The first 10 minutes of the season involved espionage in Istanbul, with Alison and Sean, portrayed by Waterston and Dìrísù, respectively. The agency suspected Alison of leaking a sensitive file, leading to a chase across the city. Despite apparent success in delivering the file, the episode took a surprising twist as Sean discovered Alison’s lifeless body, having either fallen or been pushed off a stadium. This early and unexpected exit of a major actor added a shock factor, especially considering the anticipation around Waterston’s casting.

