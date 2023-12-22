10 TV Deaths That Hurt the Most in 2023

Viewers experienced some emotional blows in 2023 as several beloved characters met their demise in various TV shows. Reflecting on the year, we’re revisiting those poignant farewells that impacted our emotions. As such, we have compiled a list of the most heart-wrenching fictional deaths from the past 12 months. (So beware: There may be spoilers if you’re behind on any shows.)

Several include deaths from series finales like Succession, Reservation Dogs, A Million Little Lies, and more. But some include some premiere or mid-season shockers as well. If you haven’t watched the aforementioned shows, returning later after catching up on them might be wise.

It’s been a while since some of these, but suffice it to say, we’re still processing the impact of quite a few of these character departures.