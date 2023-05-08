Bookmark this page because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we list the top 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of May 8-14.

After 14 seasons, NCIS: Los Angeles is saying goodbye, so of course the first of the two-part finale (May 14 on CBS) tops our list this week. The team works with ATF after an agent goes missing to investigate stolen military-grade weapons, while Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Anna (Bar Paly) continue to plan their wedding. Another CBS drama airing the first of what is now a two-part series finale is S.W.A.T. (May 12), following the recent news of its cancellation. Timothy Hutton guest stars as the team works with the DEA to conduct a massive gang sweep.

The rest of our Top 3 this week are the return of Fear the Walking Dead (May 14 on AMC, May 11 on AMC+) for the first part of its final season, with Morgan (Lennie James), Madison (Kim Dickens), and the others they brought to the island living under PADRE’s cynical rule. Plus, the best of the best begin competing in Jeopardy! Masters (May 8-24, ABC).

Streaming over on Hulu on May 12, The Great returns for its third season, with Catherine (Elle Fanning) and Peter (Nicholas Hoult) trying to make their marriage work. And Class of ’09 premieres, following a class of FBI agents, in three distinct points in time, who grapple with immense changes as the U.S. criminal justice system is altered by artificial intelligence.

Which other shows make our Top 25 of the week?