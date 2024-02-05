The Hottest Historical Romances: ‘Outlander,’ ‘Bridgerton,’ ‘1923’ & More

©Starz! Movie Channel/Courtesy Everett Collection

When World War II combat nurse Claire Beachamp Randall (Caitriona Balfe) finds herself transported back in time, she soon learns what it means to make the most of it upon meeting 18th century Highlander warrior Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan). The unlikely lovers not only hail from different backgrounds but vastly different eras, yet the innate trust they forge between them is palpable from the minute Claire treats Jamie and his dislocated shoulder in Episode 1.

Based on Diana Gabaldon’s bestselling novels, the story unfolds as they’re forced into an arranged marriage, and a steamy wedding night seals their romantic fate for decades to come. Across continents, and despite wars, separation through time, and a villainous foe or two (such as Tobias Menzies’ sadistic redcoat Black Jack Randall), Jamie and his Sassenach (aka Saxon or foreigner) prove that love can defy all odds stacked against them.

Their unyielding commitment was apparent most recently in the seventh season as Claire wielded a sword to protect an injured Jamie on the Saratoga battlefield during the American Revolution, proving there is no limit to the lengths they’ll go to while defending their life together.

However, as the couple returns to Scotland in Season 7’s second half (the airdate had not been released at press time), Balfe teased there may be more trouble ahead for the devoted spouses: “I would say there’s some certain stuff with Claire and other men, not always Jamie,” she said. — Meaghan Darwish