The Hottest Historical Romances: ‘Outlander,’ ‘Bridgerton,’ ‘1923’ & More

TV Insider Staff
TV's 100 Hottest Romances from 'Outlander' and 'Bridgerton,' to '1923'
Outlander, Bridgerton, and 1923
TV Insider February 2024

February 2024 Issue

Hey there, lovers! Join us in our 10-day countdown of the 100 Hottest Onscreen Romances — from both television and film, comedy and drama — culminating on Valentine’s Day. Plus, sound off on your pick for the hottest TV couple of all time in our poll! And be sure to check out TV Insider’s February 2024 issue, currently on newsstands, or purchase it online here. You can also subscribe to TV Insider Magazine here now.

In this roundup, we’re exploring the steamiest relationships from your favorite historical and period dramas ranging from Outlander and 1995’s Pride and Prejudice to more recent shows like Bridgerton and 1923. Scroll down for a closer look and stay tuned for the rest of our 100 Hottest Onscreen Romances countdown.

Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe-'Outlander'
©Starz! Movie Channel/Courtesy Everett Collection

Outlander (Netflix & Starz)

When World War II combat nurse Claire Beachamp Randall (Caitriona Balfe) finds herself transported back in time, she soon learns what it means to make the most of it upon meeting 18th century Highlander warrior Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan). The unlikely lovers not only hail from different backgrounds but vastly different eras, yet the innate trust they forge between them is palpable from the minute Claire treats Jamie and his dislocated shoulder in Episode 1.

Based on Diana Gabaldon’s bestselling novels, the story unfolds as they’re forced into an arranged marriage, and a steamy wedding night seals their romantic fate for decades to come. Across continents, and despite wars, separation through time, and a villainous foe or two (such as Tobias Menzies’ sadistic redcoat Black Jack Randall), Jamie and his Sassenach (aka Saxon or foreigner) prove that love can defy all odds stacked against them.

Their unyielding commitment was apparent most recently in the seventh season as Claire wielded a sword to protect an injured Jamie on the Saratoga battlefield during the American Revolution, proving there is no limit to the lengths they’ll go to while defending their life together.

However, as the couple returns to Scotland in Season 7’s second half (the airdate had not been released at press time), Balfe teased there may be more trouble ahead for the devoted spouses: “I would say there’s some certain stuff with Claire and other men, not always Jamie,” she said. — Meaghan Darwish

Dan Stevens and Michelle Dockery in 'Downton Abbey
PictureLux / The Hollywood Archive / Alamy Stock Photo

Downton Abbey (PBS Passport, Peacock & Prime Video)

Love rules in this British hit, both among the upstairs aristocrats and the downstairs staff. At the center is the spark between headstrong Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery) and lawyer Matthew Crawley (Dan Stevens). An early engagement fails when Matthew doubts Mary’s feelings, but the couple passionately reunite to wed after Matthew recovers from severe World War I injuries. Their story ends tragically in the Season 3 finale, however, on the day their baby son is born. — TV Insider Staff

Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes in 'The Essex Serpent'
Apple TV+

The Essex Serpent (Apple TV+)

In this unfairly overlooked gothic romance from 2022, Claire Danes plays a recently widowed dowager from London with an interest in science. She travels to the gloomy seaside moors, where a serpent has supposedly been sighted. But instead of a monster, she finds Tom Hiddleston as a brooding minister. The two connect by talking faith and skepticism but soon form a spark certainly forbidden in the late 19th-century hinterlands. — TV Insider Staff

Julia Schlaepfer and Brandon Sklenar in '1923'
Paramount

1923 (Paramount+)

Couples don’t get hotter than American WWI vet turned game hunter Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar) and his rebellious upper-class British love, Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer). They can’t resist each other in this Yellowstone prequel after passion ignites in Africa. (Season 2 is due later this year.) Called back to Montana to save the ranch, Spencer, an ancestor of John Dutton (Kevin Costner), weds Alexandra at sea, but they’re forced to split in dramatic circumstances. She vows to find him — whatever it takes. — TV Insider Staff

Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey in 'Bridgerton' Season 2
Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022

Bridgerton (Netflix)

This Regency romance series from producer Shonda Rhimes launched in 2020 with the swoon-worthy match of delicate beauty Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the leading debutante of London’s social season, and smoldering Simon, Duke of Hastings (heartthrob Regé-Jean Page). Their sham courtship is a win-win: He can avoid marriage-minded mamas eager to introduce their daughters, and she can hold overeager suitors at bay. “I know. You are not the marrying type,” she tells Simon, who admits begrudgingly, “If I were forced to take a wife, you would be the least objectionable option.” But it soon becomes clear they are made for each other, as their faux affair turns into friendship followed by true love — and nearly acrobatic lovemaking!

Season 2, also based on Julia Quinn’s bestselling novels, is equally steamy, with eldest Bridgerton brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) falling for Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), who’s lately arrived from India. The new season, premiering May 16, focuses on Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), who’s long had an unrequited crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). Will he finally come to his senses? — Ileane Rudolph

Sophie Rundle and Suranne Jones in 'Gentleman Jack'
Lookout Point/HBO - Photographer: Aimee Spinks

Gentleman Jack (Max)

English businesswoman Anne Lister (Suranne Jones) strides confidently around 1830s West Yorkshire in a top hat and tails, making deals but longing to settle down in a love relationship — with a woman. Over the 2019–22 series’ two seasons, she develops feelings for shy heiress Ann Walker (Sophie Rundle) and despite gossip and the forbidden nature of their love, the women decide to “marry” themselves and travel the world. — TV Insider Staff

Nicholas Hoult and Elle Fanning in 'The Great' Season 3
Hulu

The Great (Hulu)

He shagged most of the palace court. She stole his kingdom and tried to assassinate him. In this acerbic alt-historical drama, high-minded Russian empress Catherine the Great (Elle Fanning) tries to outfox her libidinous man-child of a husband, Peter III (Nicholas Hoult), while maintaining their vigorous sex life. That turbulent love-hate relationship is the erotic heart of this 2020–23 series.

Aidan Turner in 'Poldark'
Courtesy of Mammoth Screen and Masterpiece

Poldark (PBS Passport & Prime Video)

Former soldier and mine owner Ross Poldark (Aidan Turner) and miner’s daughter turned housekeeper Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson) wouldn’t seem to be the perfect match, but she can’t resist the gorgeous Poldark in his bare-chested glory, nor he the luminous, strong-willed redhead — especially when she dons his mother’s elegant blue dress, sending him through the roof…and then into her arms. — TV Insider Staff

Set in Cornwall, England, shortly after the American Revolution, the 2015–19 series follows Poldark’s journey as he’s seduced by Demelza, marries her and they confront Ross’ needy first love Elizabeth (Heida Reed) and suffer the death of their daughter. Once love takes hold, nothing can break their unquenchable thirst for and comfort in each other. — Ileane Rudolph

Jennifer Ehle and Colin Firth in 'Pride and Prejudice'
Everett Collection

Pride and Prejudice (Hulu)

It is a truth universally acknowledged that this six-hour 1995 drama, starring Jennifer Ehle as headstrong Elizabeth Bennet and Colin Firth as proud Fitzwilliam Darcy, is one of the best Jane Austen adaptations ever to grace screens. Austen’s intimate 1813 text — showing Lizzie and Darcy circling each other in an epic will-they-won’t-they — is faithfully depicted. Except for one scene, involving a soaking wet Darcy in a white shirt emerging from a lake. That never appeared in the text, but the image is forever burned in our brains. — TV Insider Staff

Carrie Coon and Morgan Spector in 'The Gilded Age' Season 2
Barbara Nitke/HBO

The Gilded Age (Max)

Behind the ambitious drive and extraordinary gowns of this drama’s new-money matriarch, Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon), lies a vulnerable soul devoted to her business-whiz husband, George (Morgan Spector). As Bertha coolly plots her family’s rise in New York City society, her and George’s shared passion and true partnership make theirs one of the strongest marriages on TV. — TV Insider Staff

