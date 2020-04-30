What's Coming and Going From Hulu in May 2020

Hulu is adding some new content to their library this May as new originals arrive and familiar ones return.

Kicking off the originals lineup is Solar Opposites, a new animated comedy from Rick and Morty's Justin Roiland that arrives May 8 along with a fresh installment of the horror anthology Into the Dark. Beginning May 15, The Great, starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, will be available in its entirety as the show tackles Catherine the Great's story with a satirical twist.

Rounding out the month is the arrival of the Golden Globe-winning series Ramy's second season on May 29. These titles and more will be available throughout the coming weeks. See the full May lineup below.

Here's what's coming to Hulu in May:

May 1

Bloom: Complete Season 2 (Stan)

A Life Less Ordinary (1997)

Aeon Flux (2005)

Assassination Tango (2003)

Batman Begins (2005)

Billy the Kid (2013)

Brick Mansions (2014)

Crooked Hearts (1991)

Demolition Man (1993)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Friday the 13th - Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984)

Gloria (2014)

GoodFellas (1990)

Harry Benson: Shoot First (2016)

House of D (2005)

Megamind (2010)

Men With Brooms (2002)

Molly (1999)

Monster House (2006)

Mutant Species (1995)

Pathology (2008)

Planet 51 (2009)

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

Sands of Iwo Jima (1950)

Slums of Beverly Hills (1998)

Some Kind of Hero (1982)

Soul Food (1997)

Sprung (1997)

Strategic Air Command (1955)

Tamara (2006)

Tank Girl (1995)

The Conjuring (2013)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Graduate (1967)

The Green Mile (1999)

The Patriot (2000)

The Whistle Blower (1987)

Treasure Hounds (2017)

Universal Soldier (1992)

Walking Tall (1973)

May 5

Vikings: Season 6A

May 8

Solar Opposites: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Into the Dark: Delivered: New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

Spaceship Earth (2020)

May 15

The Great: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Beat Bobby Flay: Complete Seasons 8 & 9

Caribbean Life: Complete Season 15

Chopped: Complete Seasons 37 – 39

Fast N' Loud: Complete Season 15

Gold Rush: Complete Season 8

Murder in the Heartland: Complete Season 2

Property Brothers: Complete Seasons 12 & 13

Street Outlaws: Complete Seasons 8 & 9

The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Seasons 8 & 9

The Little Couple: Complete Seasons 13 & 14

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 14

Open Door: Complete Season 2

On the Market: Complete Season 1

Reverse Engineering: Complete Season 1

Molly Tries: Complete Season 1

Andy Explores: Complete Season 1

Handcrafted: Complete Season 1

From the Test Kitchen: Complete Season 1

It's Alive with Brad: Complete Season 2

Epic Conversations: Complete Season 1

Iconic Characters: Complete Season 2

Drag Me: Complete Season 1

73 Questions: Complete Season 2

Community en Español: Complete Series

It's a Disaster (2012)

May 19

Like Crazy (2011)

Trial by Fire (2019)

May 20

Ultimate Tag: Series Premiere

May 22

Rocketman (2019)

Premature (2020)

Top End Wedding (2019)

Painter and the Thief (2020)

May 25

The Tracker (2019)

May 26

I Still Believe (2020)

May 29

Ramy: Complete Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Disappearance at Clifton Hill (2020)

Here's what's leaving Hulu in May:

May 31

50/50 (2011)

Danny Roane: First Time Director (2007)

Deck the Halls (2011)

Eyes of an Angel (1994)

Free Willy (1993)

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home (1995)

Free Willy 3: The Rescue (1997)

Furry Vengeance (2010)

Gator (1976)

Good Morning, Killer (2011)

Good Will Hunting (1997)

Hide (2011)

Hornet's Nest (2012)

Innocent (2011)

Kinsey (2004)

Leap Year (2010)

Major League II (1994)

Man on a Ledge (2012)

Megamind (2010)

Misery (1990)

Natural Born Killers (1994)

Night of the Living Dead (2006)

Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection (2012)

Notes On a Scandal (2005)

Richard the Lionheart (2013)

Ricochet (2011)

Righteous Kill (2009)

Silent Tongue (1993)

Silent Witness (2011)

Spider-Man (2002)

Standing in the Shadows of Motown (2002)

Swingers (1996)

Tenderness (2009)

The Book Of Eli (2010)

The Cooler (2003)

The Descent (2005)

The Descent: Part 2 (2010)

Up in the Air (2009)

Waiting to Exhale (1995)

Zombieland (2009)