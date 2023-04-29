Top 25 May: TV Insider’s Shows & Movies to Watch This Month

It’s gonna be May. And with the new month comes a string of new exciting shows and movies to watch on streaming and networks.

May marks the return of several screen legends. Arnold Schwarzenegger returns to the action-comedy genre in Netflix‘s FUBAR, and John Travolta and Bruce Willis star in the action flick Paradise City on Hulu, and Michael J. Fox, Joni Mitchell, Donna Summer, and Mary Tyler Moore are subjects of documentaries coming to Apple TV+ and HBO Max this month.

Period piece fans will be feeling great about the return of the irreverent comedy The Great over at Hulu. And in case fans of the genre missed them, Belgravia and 1923 are right at your fingertips on MGM+ and Paramount+.

Here, we’ve compiled TV Insider’s top 25 things to watch in May 2023, from series premieres and finales to streaming debuts. There’s a little something for everyone in this collection of scripted and unscripted titles. Happy viewing!

