Top 25 May: TV Insider’s Shows & Movies to Watch This Month

TV Insider Staff
Top 25 Shows and Movies May
Netflix; Christian Black/Hulu; Getty Images
It’s gonna be May. And with the new month comes a string of new exciting shows and movies to watch on streaming and networks.

May marks the return of several screen legends. Arnold Schwarzenegger returns to the action-comedy genre in Netflix‘s FUBAR, and John Travolta and Bruce Willis star in the action flick Paradise City on Hulu, and Michael J. Fox, Joni Mitchell, Donna Summer, and Mary Tyler Moore are subjects of documentaries coming to Apple TV+ and HBO Max this month.

Period piece fans will be feeling great about the return of the irreverent comedy The Great over at Hulu. And in case fans of the genre missed them, Belgravia and 1923 are right at your fingertips on MGM+ and Paramount+.

Here, we’ve compiled TV Insider’s top 25 things to watch in May 2023, from series premieres and finales to streaming debuts. There’s a little something for everyone in this collection of scripted and unscripted titles. Happy viewing!

Arnold Schwarzenegger in 'Fubar'
Netflix

1. FUBAR

Arnold Schwarzenegger returns to his action-movie roots in this new series where he plays a CIA operative ready to retire—until a family secret sends him into the field for one last job. Surprise: FUBAR is also a comedy!

FUBAR, Series Premiere, Thursday, May 25, Netflix

Nicholas Hoult and Elle Fanning in 'The Great' Season 3
Christian Black/Hulu

2. The Great

Elle Fanning’s rise to power as Catherine the Great continues in a new season while she works through marriage issues with Nicholas Hoult’s Peter. Which side of this extreme love or hate relationship will prevail?

The Great, Season 3 Premiere, Friday, May 12, Hulu

Ella Purnell in 'Belgravia'
MGM+

3. Belgravia

Yellowjackets star Ella Purnell plays Lady Maria Grey, who is unhappily betrothed to an aristocrat yet drawn to a new-to-town commoner in 1840s London.

Belgravia, Available Now, MGM+

Sarah Greene, Anne-Marie Duff, Sharon Horgan, Eva Birthistle, Eve Hewson-'Bad Sisters'
Apple TV+

4. Bad Sisters

Family drama! Bound by dark secrets, the Garvey sisters face scrutiny when one of their husbands winds up dead.

Bad Sisters, Available Now, Apple TV+

Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton - Academy of Country Music Awards
Art Streiber

5. Academy of Country Music Awards

Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks emcee from Ford Center in Frisco, Texas, for the second time in two years—she’s working 9 to 5!

Academy of Country Music Awards, Thursday, May 11, 8/7c, Prime Video

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Apple TV+

6. Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

A personal, intimate documentary from the Back to the Future star.

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, Original Documentary Premiere, Friday, May 12, Apple TV+

Brett Baker and Missi Pyle in 'Unseen'
Paramount

7. Unseen

Brett Baker and Missi Pyle go great guns in this thriller where a near-blind woman
is hunted by her ex.

Unseen, May, MGM+

Joni Mitchell
MGM+

8. Laurel Canyon

The 2020 music doc features the woodsy L.A. neighborhood that fostered a wealth of musical talent in the ’60s and ’70s, including Joni Mitchell.

Laurel Canyon, Available Now, MGM+

Emeraude Toubia - 'With Love'
Amazon Prime

9. With Love

Join siblings Lily (ShadowhuntersEmeraude Toubia) and Jorge Diaz on their mission to find love and purpose in this feel-good dramedy.

With Love, Available Now, Prime Video

Blake Shelton in 'Barmageddon'
Peacock

10. Barmageddon

Get your game on at Blake Shelton’s Nashville bar.

Barmageddon, Available Now, Peacock

 

Prue Leith, Paul Hollywood-'The Great American Baking Show'
Roku

11. The Great American Baking Show

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith judge the best desserts.

The Great American Baking Show, Friday, May 5, The Roku Channel

Grant Gustin - 'The Flash'
The CW Network

12. The Flash

After nine seasons, Barry (Grant Gustin) dons his uniform for one last speed run in the series finale.

The Flash, Series Finale, Wednesday, May 24, 8/7c, The CW

Joe Pesci in 'Bupkis'
Heidi Gutman/Peacock

13. Bupkis

Joe Pesci plays SNL vet Pete Davidson‘s grandfather in a fictionalized autobiography.

Bupkis, Series Premiere, Thursday, May 4, Peacock

 

Karen Gillan in 'Gunpowder Milkshake'
Netflix

14. Gunpowder Milkshake

Who runs the world? Girls! Especially in this action film starring Karen Gillan.

Gunpowder Milkshake, Available Now, Netflix

Donna Summer in 'Love to Love you Donna Summer'
Getty Images

15. Love to Love You, Donna Summer

The story of the legendary disco icon, and her impact on music through songs like “Last Dance,” is told in this revealing documentary.

Love to Love You, Donna Summer, May, HBO Max

Mathieu Kassovitz, Jonathan Zaccai, Jules Sagot - 'The Bureau'
Sundance Film/Courtesy Everett Collection

16. The Bureau

A global adventure awaits in this bold French spy thriller.

The Bureau, Available Now, Sundance Now

Chris O'Donnell in 'NCIS: Los Angeles'
Joseph Cultice/CBS

17. NCIS: Los Angeles

After 14 seasons, Chris O’Donnell’s Special Agent Callen gears up for an epic two-part finale.

NCIS: Los Angeles, Two-Part Series Finale, Sundays, May 14 and 21, 10/9c, CBS

John Mulaney in 'John Mulaney Baby J'
Getty Images

18. John Mulaney: Baby J

What has John Mulaney been up to in the past few years? His third Netflix stand-up special details it all, including fatherhood and sobriety.

John Mulaney: Baby J, Comedy Special Premiere, Tuesday, April 25, Netflix

Melissa McCarthy in 'Identiy Thief'
Universal/courtesy Everett / Everett Collection

19. Identity Thief

Melissa McCarthy lives her best life in this comedy flick as a Florida con woman who steals a man’s (Jason Bateman) identity.

Identity Thief, Available Now, Peacock

John Travolta, Bruce Willis-'Paradise City'
Saban Int'l/Courtesy Everett Collection

20. Paradise City

Pulp Fiction’s John Travolta and Bruce Willis reunite in this Maui-set thriller.

Paradise City, Original Movie Premiere, Friday, April 28, Hulu

Jude Law as Captain Hook in 'Peter Pan & Wendy'
Disney

21. Peter Pan & Wendy

Jude Law stars as the seafaring baddie with a mean right hook in this live-action adaptation.

Peter Pan & Wendy, Available Now, Disney+

Mary Tyler Moore - 'Being Mary Tyler Moore'
HBO Max

21. Being Mary Tyler Moore

TV’s beloved trailblazer gets the documentary treatment from director James Adolphus, with help from archival footage as well as from peers, fans and loved ones. The result is a portrait of a complicated, conflicted individual and actress who defined a generation.

Being Mary Tyler Moore, May, HBO Max

Julia Schlaepfer and Brandon Sklenar in '1923'
Emerson Miller/Paramount+

23. 1923

A new generation of the Dutton family means a new set of challenges in this Yellowstone origin story—and new relationships, like Brandon Sklenar’s World War I hero and his charming British love (Julia Schlaepfer).

1923, Available Now, Paramount+

Chris Evans in 'Ghosted'
Apple TV+

24. Ghosted

Lonely Sadie (Ana de Armas) finds love at the farmers market with endearing Cole (Chris Evans) in this romantic action-comedy. The two hit it off with a first date, but there’s one problem: Sadie is a secret agent. And if Cole wants that second date, he’d better be along for the ride.

Ghosted, Available Now, Apple TV+

Amy Huberman - 'The Clinic'
Acorn Media Enterprises

25. The Clinic

Medical professionals confront love and secrets (and save some lives too) in this ensemble drama starring Amy Huberman and a pre-fame Chris O’Dowd. Think Grey’s Anatomy, but Irish!

The Clinic, Available Now, Acorn TV

