‘The Great’: Gillian Anderson Arrives in a First Look at Season 2 (PHOTOS)

Gillian Anderson is returning to the royal television sphere, this time with Season 2 of Hulu’s The Great.



The actress who stunned as Margaret Thatcher in Season 4 of The Crown is changing things up by taking on the role of Catherine’s (Elle Fanning) mother Joanna in the forthcoming season of The Great. The comedy-drama is loosely based on the life of Catherine the Great, the 18th century Empress of Russia. All ten episodes of the comedy’s latest chapter will arrive on Friday, November 19.

In the first look photos, above and below, Anderson makes her entrance as Joanna, donning grand gowns, colorful hair accessories, and a haughty attitude. The transformation is also aided by one bold wig that certainly rivals Anderson’s Thatcher look.

Season 2 of The Great sees Catherine finally taking the Russian throne for her own, but she also begins to realize that liberating a country that doesn’t wish to be freed is even more challenging than “coup-ing” her husband. Along with battling her court and team, Catherine will also battle her own mother in a bid to bring enlightenment to Russia.

Along with these changes, Catherine’s also facing a battle within her own heart when it comes to her husband Peter (Nicholas Hoult) who goes from being a hated figure in her life to someone less definable. Ultimately, Catherine will also learn that you can’t change a country without it changing you in the process.

Joining Anderson, Fanning, and Hoult are stars Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi, and Belinda Bromilow. Don’t miss them when The Great returns for Season 2 on Hulu this fall.

The Great, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, November 19, Hulu