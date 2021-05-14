Gillian Anderson Joins ‘The Great’ for Season 2 at Hulu

Gillian Anderson is trading in one royal drama for another as The Crown star joins Season 2 of The Great at Hulu.

The actress whose other credits include Sex Education, The Fall, and The X-Files will join the show for a two-episode appearance as Catherine’s (Elle Fanning) mother, Joanna. Described as a glamorous socialite, Joanna hails from Germany and is known as the “maestro of marriage” for her ability to arrange high-profile matches for her daughters.

After hearing rumors about her daughter’s coup, Joanna travels to Russia to see it for herself. Despite having the veneer of a doting mother, it becomes clear pretty quickly that Joanna’s intentions aren’t so pure. Instead, she’ll implement more sinister actions in an attempt to save her family’s reputation.

Created and written by Tony McNamara, The Great is a satirical dramedy following the rise of Catherine the Great, beginning with her time as an outsider and ranging to her reign as Russia’s longest-ruling female. The series uses some historical facts as well as fictional storytelling to create and intriguing tale.

Along with Fanning and Anderson, The Great features Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi, and Belinda Bromilow. McNamara executive produces the series with Marian Macgowan, Josh Kesselman, Ron West, Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff, Andrew Spauding, Fanning Hoult, Mark Winemaker, and Matt Shakman.

The Great, Streaming now, Hulu