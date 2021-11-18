‘The Great’: 5 Things to Remember Before Streaming Season 2

It’s a lot of work trying to overthrow one’s own husband, but Catherine (Elle Fanning) makes it look hellishly fun in Hulu‘s The Great.

In Season 2, she continues her quest to secure control of the Russian throne from Peter (Nicholas Hoult), but if she believed coup-ing her hubby was a tough job, it’s nothing compared to the task of liberating her nation. As this latest chapter of the period dramedy returns, we’re taking a look at some of the key things to remember about Catherine’s monarchy woes.

Catherine Is Pregnant

It was discovered towards the end of Season 1 that the royal had conceived a child with Peter, much against her own wishes. The baby did end up saving her from execution though, and will play a major role moving forward in the series as hormones rage and legacies are considered.

Can Catherine Forgive Marial?

Worried about spiritual advisor Archie’s (Adam Godley) well-being as well as her own, Catherine’s maid and close confidante Marial (Phoebe Fox) tattled on her, unveiling the secret plot to overthrow Peter. She claimed it was for the sake of Catherine’s safety as well as her own, but a line was crossed when Marial also told Peter about Catherine’s pregnancy. Will the royal be able to forgive her friend? It didn’t seem like a clear cut thing by Season 1’s end.

Catherine’s Sacrifice for Russia

While Catherine didn’t love Peter, she did fall for Leo (Sebastian De Souza), the man chosen for her by Russia’s ruler as a way to pacify her. As Season 1 progressed though, and Peter saw Leo as an annoyance rather than a useful courtier, he planned to do away with the intellectual. In the end, Catherine’s love for Leo couldn’t touch her love for Russia, and she sacrificed the poor soul for a chance at pursuing the greatness she sees for herself. So, expect some lovesick moments for Catherine, who is likely to mourn Leo’s loss despite her role in it.

Peter in Love

Peter’s love for Catherine began to stir towards the back half of Season 1, and even though she’s staged a coup against him, there’s something about her tenacity that’s really turned him on. Still volatile and violent when given the chance, Peter’s tactics are anything but gentle when it comes to wooing his wife with gestures he deems romantic, but this growing love could play a major role in his approach to Catherine during Season 2 — especially now that she’s carrying his child. But could it really change Peter for the better? We doubt it.

Aunt Elizabeth’s Loyalties

Peter’s eccentric Aunt Elizabeth (Belinda Bromilow) may let her loyalties control her actions, but she was clearly torn by the end of Season 1. After Catherine essentially admits that she plans to overthrow Peter, Elizabeth doesn’t reveal the plans to her nephew but instead skips town to the countryside to avoid the coming onslaught of violence. She asks Catherine to not kill Peter, but she doesn’t stand in the ambitious girl’s way either. A question of who she sides with more will hopefully be answered soon.