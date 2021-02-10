‘The Great’ Season 2 Teases Catherine’s Pregnancy Transformation (PHOTO)

The Great‘s recent Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations have made fans pretty happy, and this will make them happier still — a first look at Season 2.

The streamer and series star Elle Fanning are teasing Empress Catherine the Great’s latest transformation in a revealing photo. “Cooking up something special for season 2,” Fanning captioned the image on her Instagram page.

Yes, that’s a baby bump Fanning is sporting, as Catherine becomes a mother to both Russia and a new baby in Season 2.

The series puts a satirical and comedic drama spin on the rise of Catherine the Great who went from being an outsider to becoming the country’s youngest reigning female ruler. In Season 1, it follows Catherine’s arrival in Russia as she prepares for her arranged marriage with Emperor Peter (Nicholas Hoult). Instead of finding the happy life she imagined, Catherine discovers she’s been thrown into a dark world, that she becomes determined to change.

Along with Fanning and Hoult, The Great features Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Sebastian de Souza, Bayo Gbadamosi, and Belinda Bromilow.

Stay tuned for more Season 2 details as production on the Hulu title continues.

