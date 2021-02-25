'Criminal Minds' Revival at Paramount+: What Brings the Team Back Together?

Criminal Minds is coming back — but moving to streaming.

A 10-episode revival of the CBS procedural drama (which aired 15 seasons from 2005 to 2020) is coming to Paramount+ (CBS All Access rebrands on March 4), and we have the first details about what to expect: The team reunites “to investigate a single, fascinating case.”

See Also The 9 Top Plot Points a 'Criminal Minds' Revival Should Cover The series is reportedly coming back on streaming service Paramount+ and, as it turns out, we have quite a few demands.

The original series followed the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) of the FBI as the profilers hunted down the bad guys (Unknown Subjects, or UnSubs), usually one per episode (with a few recurring over the years). The team heading off on the next case at the end of the finale consisted of Emily Prentiss (Paget Brewster), David Rossi (Joe Mantegna), Dr. Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler), Jennifer “J.J.” Jareau (A.J. Cook), Luke Alvez (Adam Rodriguez), Dr. Tara Lewis (Aisha Tyler), and Matt Simmons (Daniel Henney). (Kirsten Vangsness’ tech genius Penelope Garcia left the FBI to move into nonprofit work.)

Other cast members who played characters with the BAU over the years include Shemar Moore (as Derek Morgan), Thomas Gibson (as Aaron Hotchner), Jeanne Tripplehorn (as Alex Blake), Mandy Patinkin (as Jason Gideon), Lola Glaudini (as Elle Greenaway), and Jennifer Love Hewitt (as Kate Callahan).

Also coming to Paramount+ is The Real Criminal Minds, a true crime docuseries about a real former FBI profiler. It will examine real cases and real criminal behavior alongside clips from the scripted procedural drama.