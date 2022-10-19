Pete Davidson‘s Bupkis cast keeps getting more and more star-studded. Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live), Charlie Day (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Simon Rex (What I Like About You), and Chase Sui Wonders (Bodies, Bodies, Bodies) will guest star in the upcoming Peacock comedy, as well as Everybody Loves Raymond co-stars Ray Romano and Brad Garrett, the streamer announced October 19. Details about their characters have not yet been shared.

Bupkis is a fictionalized telling of Davidson’s life with previously announced Edie Falco (The Sopranos) playing his mother and Joe Pesci as his grandfather, marking Pesci’s first series regular TV role in over 35 years. Davidson writes, and executive produces the series in addition to starring. The half-hour live-action comedy will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the SNL alum’s unfiltered worldview.

While further plot details about the series have not yet been shared, Davidson has often talked about growing up on Staten Island with his mother, who he also lived with while working on SNL (he frequently joked about that too). Given his connection to the area, Bupkis will likely be set in New York.

Peacock shared the first look at Davidson and Pesci on the set of Bupkis on October 14, showing the comedian and the Academy Award-winning actor sitting by a boat. Check out the photo in the tune-in above.

SNL boss Lorne Michaels executive produces Bupkis for Broadway Video, with showrunner Judah Miller and Dave Sirus serving as writers and executive producers. Additional EPs include Andrew Singer and Erin David. Jason Orley will direct and co-executive produce. The series comes from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Broadway Video.

“Pete Davidson is one of the most sought-after comedians today with his smart, one-of-a-kind humor and honest point of view,” Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television, and Streaming, said in a statement when the comedy was ordered to series in April. “Bupkis will showcase Pete’s funny, surprising, and unfiltered brand of comedy audiences have come to love as we continue to bolster our Peacock comedy slate. We can’t wait to dive in with Lorne Michaels, Broadway Video, and our partners at Universal Television.”

Bupkis, Series Premiere, TBA, Peacock