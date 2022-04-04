‘Shrinking’: Harrison Ford Joins Jason Segel in Apple TV+ Comedy

Harrison Ford is not only coming to TV, he’s also doing so in a comedy.

Ford has joined Jason Segel in the cast of the upcoming comedy from Ted Lasso‘s Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, Deadline reports. In Apple TV+’s Shrinking, he stars as Dr. Phil Rhodes, who is described as “a down-to-earth, sharp as a tack ‘blue collar shrink,’ blunt but with an ever present twinkle.”

His description goes on to call him “a pioneer in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy.” He has a practice with two young proteges. He is “fiercely independent,” but after learning he has Parkinson’s, he must leave his comfort zone and deal with “intrusive friends, his estranged family, and his legacy.”

In Shrinking, Segel plays a grieving therapist who ignores his training and ethics and begins breaking the rules and telling his clients exactly what he thinks. As a result, he makes major changes to others’ lives, as well as his own.

This will be Ford’s first series regular role. He is best known for his roles in Star Wars and Indiana Jones, and his past TV credits include guest spots on Petrocelli, Gunsmoke, The F.B.I., and Ironside.

The 10-episode series was ordered in October 2021 and will be produced by Warner Bros. Television, where Lawrence is under an overall deal, as well as the Ted Lasso co-creator, executive producer, and showrunner’s Doozer Productions. Segel, Lawrence, and Goldstein (who stars in, writes, and produces Ted Lasso) all serve as writers and executive producers. Jeff Ingold is an executive producer, and Liza Katzer is a co-executive producer.