Renewed TV Shows 2022: Find Out Which Series Will Return for Another Season
It may be the beginning of 2022, but we’re already looking ahead to what the future holds for both new and returning shows, either currently airing or on hiatus.
Scroll down to find out which of your favorites have been renewed across cable, premium channels, and streaming services. (Note: This list only includes seasons that have yet to begin airing.)
ABC
American Idol, Season 5
black-ish, Season 8 (final season)
Holey Moley, Season 4
9 Relationships We Expect to See More of in 2022
Adult Swim
Tuca & Bertie, Season 3
Amazon
Carnival Row, Season 2
Lord of the Rings, Season 2
The Boys, Season 3
Hunters, Season 2
The Wilds, Season 2
Invincible, Seasons 2 & 3
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Season 4
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Season 3
Undone, Season 2
Upload, Season 2
AMC
Better Call Saul, Season 6 (final season)
Soulmates, Season 2
Kevin Can F**k Himself, Season 2
Apple TV+
For All Mankind, Season 3
See, Season 3
Ted Lasso, Season 3
Servant, Season 3
Central Park, Season 3
Tehran, Season 2
The Mosquito Coast, Season 2
Truth Be Told, Season 3
Invasion, Season 2
14 TV Episodes From 2021 We Can't Stop Thinking About
BBC America
Killing Eve, Season 4 (final season)
McMafia, Season 2
BET
Games People Play, Season 2
Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living, Season 3
BET+
First Wives Club, Season 3
CBS
Dr. Phil, through 2023
Blood & Treasure, Season 2
Young Sheldon, Seasons 6 & 7
Tough as Nails, Season 4
21 Shows We Lost in 2021
Comedy Central
South Park, Seasons 25 & 26
The CW
Charmed, Season 4
Dynasty, Season 5
In the Dark, Season 4
Roswell, New Mexico, Season 4
Superman & Lois, Season 2
Kung Fu, Season 2
DC’s Stargirl, Season 3
Discovery+
Home Town: Ben’s Workshop, Season 2
Disney+
The Mandalorian, Season 3
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Season 2
Loki, Season 2
The Mysterious Benedict Society, Season 2
Fox
The Simpsons, Season 34
Family Guy, Season 20
Bob’s Burgers, Season 13
Duncanville, Season 3
I Can See Your Voice, Season 2
Call Me Kat, Season 2
The Great North, Season 3
Housebroken, Season 2
Masterchef, Season 12
LEGO Masters, Season 3
Matt Roush's Top 10 TV Shows of 2021
Freeform
Cruel Summer, Season 2
FX
Mayans MC, Season 4
Atlanta, Seasons 3 & 4
Better Things, Season 5
What We Do in the Shadows, Season 4
Snowfall, Season 5
American Horror Story, Seasons 11, 12, & 13
Breeders, Season 3
Reservation Dogs, Season 2
FXX
Dave, Season 2
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Seasons 16, 17 & 18
Archer, Season 13
Hallmark Channel
When Calls the Heart, Season 9
Matt Roush's Top 10 Broadcast TV Shows of 2021
HBO
My Brilliant Friend, Season 3
Westworld, Season 4
Barry, Season 3
Gentleman Jack, Season 2
Euphoria, Season 2
Los Espookys, Season 2
The Righteous Gemstones, Season 2
Avenue 5, Season 2
We’re Here, Season 3
His Dark Materials, Season 3 (final season)
Last Week Tonight, Season 10
Perry Mason, Season 2
Real Time With Bill Maher, Season 20
How to With John Wilson, Season 2
Industry, Season 2
A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 3
Pause With Sam Jay, Season 2
The White Lotus, Season 2
HBO Max
Doom Patrol, Season 4
Titans, Season 4
Raised by Wolves, Season 2
The Other Two, Season 3
South Side, Season 2
The Flight Attendant, Season 2
Search Party, Season 5
Close Enough, Season 3
Hacks, Season 2
Harley Quinn, Season 3
Warrior, Season 3
Young Justice, Season 4
Made for Love, Season 2
That Damn Michael Che, Season 2
FBOY Island, Season 2
Gossip Girl, Season 2
Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Season 2
The Sex Lives of College Girls, Season 2
HGTV
Home Town, Season 6
Hulu
The Handmaid’s Tale, Season 5
The Orville, Season 3
Ramy, Season 3
Taste the Nation, Season 2
Crossing Swords, Season 2
Dollface, Season 2
Solar Opposites, Seasons 3 & 4
Woke, Season 2
Animaniacs, Season 2
Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Season 2
The Hardy Boys, Season 2
Love, Victor, Season 3
Only Murders in the Building, Season 2
13 TV Deaths That Wrecked Us This Year
IFC
Documentary Now!, Season 4
Sherman’s Showcase, Season 2
Lifetime
Married at First Sight, Seasons 14, 15, 16 & 17
NBC
New Amsterdam, Season 5
Chicago Fire, Season 11
Chicago Med, Season 8
Chicago P.D., Season 10
Law & Order: SVU, Season 24
A Little Late Night With Lilly Singh, Season 2
This Is Us, Season 6 (final season)
Transplant, Season 2
The Kelly Clarkson Show, Seasons 3 & 4 (via NBCUniversal Syndication)
Mr. Mayor, Season 2
Young Rock, Season 2
Netflix
Russian Doll, Season 2
After Life, Season 3
Sex Education, Season 4
The Crown, Seasons 5 & 6 (final season)
Ozark, Season 4 (final season)
Dead to Me, Season 3 (final season)
Family Reunion, Season 2
Raising Dion, Season 2
You, Season 4
Atypical, Season 4 (final season)
Sweet Magnolia, Season 2
Warrior Nun, Season 2
Virgin River, Seasons 4 & 5
Stranger Things, Season 4
Queer Eye, Season 6
Never Have I Ever, Season 3
Love Is Blind, Seasons 2 & 3
Locke & Key, Season 3
The Last Kingdom, Season 5
Black Summer, Season 2
#blackAF, Season 2
Big Mouth, Season 6
The Umbrella Academy, Season 3
Too Hot to Handle, Season 3
Fate: The Winx Saga, Season 2
Selling Sunset, Season 5
Bling Empire, Season 2
Ginny & Georgia, Season 2
Firefly Lane, Season 2
Shadow and Bone, Season 2
The Upshaws, Season 2
Sweet Tooth, Season 2
The Circle, Seasons 4 & 5
Indian Matchmaking, Season 2
The American Barbecue Showdown, Season 2
Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Season 4
Sex/Life, Season 2
Outer Banks, Season 3
'Hit & Run' & More Netflix Shows Canceled After Just One Season
Nickelodeon
PAW Patrol, Season 9
Santiago of the Seas, Season 2
OWN
David Makes Man, Season 2
Cherish the Day, Season 2
Paramount+
Star Trek: Picard, Season 3
Star Trek: Lower Decks, Season 3
Evil, Season 3
RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars, Season 6
The Good Fight, Season 6
iCarly, Season 2
Star Trek: Prodigy, Season 2
Why Women Kill, Season 3
Peacock
Saved by the Bell, Season 2
Girls5eva, Season 2
Rutherford Falls, Season 2
Showtime
City on a Hill, Season 3
Ziwe, Season 2
Couples Therapy, Season 3
The Chi, Season 5
Your Honor, Season 2
Flatbush Misdemeanors, Season 2
Desus & Mero, Season 4
Yellowjackets, Season 2
Shudder
Creepshow, Season 3
Starz
Outlander, Seasons 6 & 7
P-Valley, Season 2
Power Book II: Ghost, Season 3
Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Season 2
Run the World, Season 2
BMF, Season 2
Blindspotting, Season 2
Heels, Season 2
Sundance Now
A Discovery of Witches, Season 3
Syfy
Resident Alien, Season 2
Chucky, Season 2
TBS
American Dad, Seasons 18 & 19
The Last O.G., Season 4
Miracle Workers, Season 4
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, Season 6
Wipeout, Season 2
Chad, Season 2
TNT
Animal Kingdom, Season 6 (final season)
Snowpiercer, Seasons 3 & 4
Tru TV
Tacoma FD, Season 4
Impractical Jokers, Season 10
Fast Foodies, Season 2
USA
Miz & Mrs., Season 2
VH1
RuPaul’s Drag Race, Season 14