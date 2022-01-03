Renewed TV Shows 2022: Find Out Which Series Will Return for Another Season

We're Here Renewed for Season 3 at HBO

It may be the beginning of 2022, but we’re already looking ahead to what the future holds for both new and returning shows, either currently airing or on hiatus.

Scroll down to find out which of your favorites have been renewed across cable, premium channels, and streaming services. (Note: This list only includes seasons that have yet to begin airing.)

ABC

American Idol, Season 5

black-ish, Season 8 (final season)

Holey Moley, Season 4

Adult Swim

Tuca & Bertie, Season 3

Amazon

Carnival Row, Season 2

Lord of the Rings, Season 2

The Boys, Season 3

Hunters, Season 2

The Wilds, Season 2

Invincible, Seasons 2 & 3

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Season 4

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Season 3

Undone, Season 2

Upload, Season 2

AMC

Better Call Saul, Season 6 (final season)

Soulmates, Season 2

Kevin Can F**k Himself, Season 2

Apple TV+

For All Mankind, Season 3

See, Season 3

Ted Lasso, Season 3

Servant, Season 3

Central Park, Season 3

Tehran, Season 2

The Mosquito Coast, Season 2

Truth Be Told, Season 3

Invasion, Season 2

BBC America

Killing Eve, Season 4 (final season)

McMafia, Season 2

BET

Games People Play, Season 2

Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living, Season 3

BET+

First Wives Club, Season 3

CBS

Dr. Phil, through 2023

Blood & Treasure, Season 2

Young Sheldon, Seasons 6 & 7

Tough as Nails, Season 4

Comedy Central

South Park, Seasons 25 & 26

The CW

Charmed, Season 4

Dynasty, Season 5

In the Dark, Season 4

Roswell, New Mexico, Season 4

Superman & Lois, Season 2

Kung Fu, Season 2

DC’s Stargirl, Season 3

Discovery+

Home Town: Ben’s Workshop, Season 2

Disney+

The Mandalorian, Season 3

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Season 2

Loki, Season 2

The Mysterious Benedict Society, Season 2

Fox

The Simpsons, Season 34

Family Guy, Season 20

Bob’s Burgers, Season 13

Duncanville, Season 3

I Can See Your Voice, Season 2

Call Me Kat, Season 2

The Great North, Season 3

Housebroken, Season 2

Masterchef, Season 12

LEGO Masters, Season 3

Freeform

Cruel Summer, Season 2

FX

Mayans MC, Season 4

Atlanta, Seasons 3 & 4

Better Things, Season 5

What We Do in the Shadows, Season 4

Snowfall, Season 5

American Horror Story, Seasons 11, 12, & 13

Breeders, Season 3

Reservation Dogs, Season 2

FXX

Dave, Season 2

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Seasons 16, 17 & 18

Archer, Season 13

Hallmark Channel

When Calls the Heart, Season 9

HBO

My Brilliant Friend, Season 3

Westworld, Season 4

Barry, Season 3

Gentleman Jack, Season 2

Euphoria, Season 2

Los Espookys, Season 2

The Righteous Gemstones, Season 2

Avenue 5, Season 2

We’re Here, Season 3

His Dark Materials, Season 3 (final season)

Last Week Tonight, Season 10

Perry Mason, Season 2

Real Time With Bill Maher, Season 20

How to With John Wilson, Season 2

Industry, Season 2

A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 3

Pause With Sam Jay, Season 2

The White Lotus, Season 2

HBO Max

Doom Patrol, Season 4

Titans, Season 4

Raised by Wolves, Season 2

The Other Two, Season 3

South Side, Season 2

The Flight Attendant, Season 2

Search Party, Season 5

Close Enough, Season 3

Hacks, Season 2

Harley Quinn, Season 3

Warrior, Season 3

Young Justice, Season 4

Made for Love, Season 2

That Damn Michael Che, Season 2

FBOY Island, Season 2

Gossip Girl, Season 2

Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Season 2

The Sex Lives of College Girls, Season 2

HGTV

Home Town, Season 6

Hulu

The Handmaid’s Tale, Season 5

The Orville, Season 3

Ramy, Season 3

Taste the Nation, Season 2

Crossing Swords, Season 2

Dollface, Season 2

Solar Opposites, Seasons 3 & 4

Woke, Season 2

Animaniacs, Season 2

Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Season 2

The Hardy Boys, Season 2

Love, Victor, Season 3

Only Murders in the Building, Season 2

IFC

Documentary Now!, Season 4

Sherman’s Showcase, Season 2

Lifetime

Married at First Sight, Seasons 14, 15, 16 & 17

NBC

New Amsterdam, Season 5

Chicago Fire, Season 11

Chicago Med, Season 8

Chicago P.D., Season 10

Law & Order: SVU, Season 24

A Little Late Night With Lilly Singh, Season 2

This Is Us, Season 6 (final season)

Transplant, Season 2

The Kelly Clarkson Show, Seasons 3 & 4 (via NBCUniversal Syndication)

Mr. Mayor, Season 2

Young Rock, Season 2

Netflix

Russian Doll, Season 2

After Life, Season 3

Sex Education, Season 4

The Crown, Seasons 5 & 6 (final season)

Ozark, Season 4 (final season)

Dead to Me, Season 3 (final season)

Family Reunion, Season 2

Raising Dion, Season 2

You, Season 4

Atypical, Season 4 (final season)

Sweet Magnolia, Season 2

Warrior Nun, Season 2

Virgin River, Seasons 4 & 5

Stranger Things, Season 4

Queer Eye, Season 6

Never Have I Ever, Season 3

Love Is Blind, Seasons 2 & 3

Locke & Key, Season 3

The Last Kingdom, Season 5

Black Summer, Season 2

#blackAF, Season 2

Big Mouth, Season 6

The Umbrella Academy, Season 3

Too Hot to Handle, Season 3

Fate: The Winx Saga, Season 2

Selling Sunset, Season 5

Bling Empire, Season 2

Ginny & Georgia, Season 2

Firefly Lane, Season 2

Shadow and Bone, Season 2

The Upshaws, Season 2

Sweet Tooth, Season 2

The Circle, Seasons 4 & 5

Indian Matchmaking, Season 2

The American Barbecue Showdown, Season 2

Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Season 4

Sex/Life, Season 2

Outer Banks, Season 3

Nickelodeon

PAW Patrol, Season 9

Santiago of the Seas, Season 2

OWN

David Makes Man, Season 2

Cherish the Day, Season 2

Paramount+

Star Trek: Picard, Season 3

Star Trek: Lower Decks, Season 3

Evil, Season 3

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars, Season 6

The Good Fight, Season 6

iCarly, Season 2

Star Trek: Prodigy, Season 2

Why Women Kill, Season 3

Peacock

Saved by the Bell, Season 2

Girls5eva, Season 2

Rutherford Falls, Season 2

Showtime

City on a Hill, Season 3

Ziwe, Season 2

Couples Therapy, Season 3

The Chi, Season 5

Your Honor, Season 2

Flatbush Misdemeanors, Season 2

Desus & Mero, Season 4

Yellowjackets, Season 2

Shudder

Creepshow, Season 3

Starz

Outlander, Seasons 6 & 7

P-Valley, Season 2

Power Book II: Ghost, Season 3

Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Season 2

Run the World, Season 2

BMF, Season 2

Blindspotting, Season 2

Heels, Season 2

Sundance Now

A Discovery of Witches, Season 3

Syfy

Resident Alien, Season 2

Chucky, Season 2

TBS

American Dad, Seasons 18 & 19

The Last O.G., Season 4

Miracle Workers, Season 4

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, Season 6

Wipeout, Season 2

Chad, Season 2

TNT

Animal Kingdom, Season 6 (final season)

Snowpiercer, Seasons 3 & 4

Tru TV

Tacoma FD, Season 4

Impractical Jokers, Season 10

Fast Foodies, Season 2

USA

Miz & Mrs., Season 2

VH1

RuPaul’s Drag Race, Season 14