Casey Anthony is telling all in the newly announced Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies documentary. The three-part limited series event premieres Tuesday, November 29 on Peacock.

Anthony was found not guilty of killing her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee Anthony, in July 2011 after a highly publicized trial. She was acquitted on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, and aggravated manslaughter of a child, but found guilty of four misdemeanor counts of providing false information to a law enforcement officer. Anthony did not testify in her own trial, and her acquittal outraged much of the nation. Now, for the first time on camera, Anthony will sit down to share her side of the story.

Peacock shared a short but intriguing teaser for the documentary on Tuesday, November 8, above. In it, the interviewer asks, “Why talk to me now when you don’t have creative control?” Anthony says nothing in response, but the apprehensive, uneasy look on her face sets the stage enough.

“Considered one of the first ‘trials of the century’ that polarized conversation in living rooms across America, the Casey Anthony case is one that still leaves more questions than answers,” the logline teases. “There have been several movies and documentaries made to fill in the gaps, and yet, the woman at the center of it all remains the biggest mystery. Throughout the exclusive three-part documentary series, Casey Anthony finally tells her side of the story and addresses the public that has made so many assumptions for the past 13 years.”

disgusting that y’all are giving her a platform https://t.co/Wo5KTsfD07 — 🇮🇶 (@twoodIey) November 8, 2022

The documentary announcement is getting quick flack on social media. Some users are threatening to cancel their Peacock subscriptions in response to the streamer giving the controversial figure a platform.

The docuseries is told through Casey’s account of the infamous investigation, trial, and aftermath, speaking to the speculation surrounding her actions at the time, her demeanor in the courtroom, and her time spent in prison. Interviews with Anthony were filmed over a six-month period.

Casey Anthony: Where Truth Lies is directed and showrun by Alexandra Dean (This Is Paris, Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story). The docuseries will also feature Casey’s personal archives, behind the scenes footage and the defense’s evidence for a never-before-seen look into both sides of a story that ignited a media firestorm. Dean assured in a statement that Anthony was kept far away from the research and development of the documentary.

“Since her acquittal in 2011, public opinion of Casey Anthony has been largely shaped by the media convinced of her guilt. Casey had never given an in-depth or on-camera interview explaining her actions until now, and as a filmmaker and journalist, my interest was in getting closer to the unbiased truth by hearing all sides of the story – from opposing voices to Casey herself,” Dean said.

“While having access to Casey was critical, it was even more important that we had complete editorial control over the outcome of the reporting we did. Casey did not see or give notes on the film. What emerges over the course of multiple interviews recorded over six months, is a startling psychological portrait of Casey Anthony and a complete narrative of what she says happened to her daughter weighed against multiple sources of potential evidence. I believe the result will surprise many, and cause the American public to look at this story in a new light.”

Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies is executive produced by Tamra Simmons, Ebony Porter-Ike, Laura Michalchyshyn, and Sam Sniderman with co-executive producers Chanel Hudson-O’Connor and Katie Turley-Molony. The docuseries is a product of Blue Ant Studios.

