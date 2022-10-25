Disney+ Becomes The New Home for ‘Doctor Who’ Internationally

Disney Branded Television and the BBC have come together to transform the long-running sci-fi series Doctor Who into an even bigger global franchise for the U.K. and beyond.

As announced by the next Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa, during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Tuesday, October 25, Disney+ will become the exclusive home for new seasons of Doctor Who outside the U.K. and Ireland. This will see the BBC and Disney working together under returning showrunner Russell T. Davies, who revived the beloved series in 2005 and is taking over again in 2023.

“I love this show, and this is the best of both worlds – with the vision and joy of the BBC and Disney+ together we can launch the TARDIS all around the planet, reaching a new generation of fans while keeping our traditional home firmly on the BBC in the U.K.,” said Davies in a statement.

Doctor Who is set to return in November 2023 to coincide with the show’s 60th anniversary and will see David Tennant reprise his role as the Doctor before Gatwa takes over as the Fifteenth Doctor over the festive season.

“We are thrilled to announce this exciting global partnership with Disney, who are the perfect partners to bring this very British show to the rest of the world,” stated Charlotte Moore, BBC’s Chief Content Officer. “Russell T Davies’ vision for Doctor Who has always been out of this world, and we are committed to ensuring that audiences across the globe get the opportunity to enjoy the Doctor’s epic adventures with the scale and ambition that they deserve.”

Alisa Bowen, President, Disney+, added, “We’re excited by the opportunity to bring new seasons of this beloved franchise exclusively to Disney+ and introduce the show to the next generation of audiences in more than 150 markets around the world.”

Meanwhile, Ayo Davis, President, Disney Branded Television, said, “Doctor Who has captivated the imaginations of families around the world for the past six decades. We are so excited about this collaboration with the BBC, and the opportunity to bring this iconic franchise – and Russell T Davies’ brilliant vision – to life for a huge new global audience. Grab your sonic screwdrivers and prepare to travel through time and space!”

With the announcement also came the first look at the new Doctor Who logo, which calls back to the old diamond logo of years past. Check the new logo out below.

Doctor Who, 60th Anniversary Special Episodes, November 2023, Disney+