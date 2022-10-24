‘Doctor Who’: David Tennant Confirmed as 14th Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa to Follow (VIDEO)

It’s out with the new and in with the old, as the long-running BBC sci-fi series Doctor Who is bringing back the 10th Doctor, David Tennant, who has seemingly regenerated as the 14th Doctor.

The shocking moment came during the final seconds of the special 90-minute episode that aired on Sunday, October 23, which featured Jodie Whittaker‘s last outing as the 13th Doctor. At the end of the episode, Whittaker’s Doctor regenerated into a familiar face and body, that of Tennant’s 10th Doctor. “I know these teeth,” were his first words.

“David Tennant, previously known as the 10th Doctor, is now also known as the 14th Doctor. Confused? Don’t worry, he seems a little perplexed too,” the BBC said in a statement, seemingly confirming that there will be more to this story in coming episodes.

What exactly is happening will be explained in three special episodes, set to air in November 2023. These specials will coincide with the show’s 60th anniversary and will also feature the 10th Doctor’s former companion Donna Noble (Catherine Tate). Russell T. Davies (It’s A Sin), who revived the hit sci-fi series in 2004, is returning as showrunner for the specials and upcoming 14th season.

But what about Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education)? You may be wondering. Wasn’t he previously confirmed as the next Doctor? Yes. And he is set to take over the role in the 2023 Christmas special. A brief glimpse of Gatwa can be seen in the teaser that aired after Sunday’s episode.

“Someone tell me what the hell is going on here?” Gatwa’s Doctor says in the clip, which also includes our first look at Neil Patrick Harris‘ Celestial Toymaker, one of the Doctor’s greatest foes from the classic 1960s series.

“If you thought the appearance of David Tennant was a shock, we’ve got plenty more surprises on the way!” Davies said in a statement. “The path to Ncuti’s Fifteenth Doctor is laden with mystery, horror, robots, puppets, danger and fun! And how is it connected to the return of the wonderful Donna Noble? How, what, why? We’re giving you a year to speculate, and then all hell lets loose!”

As for Tennant, he was initially worried about stepping back into the role but soon found his footing. “I think I was worried before I got there that it might be difficult to get in the groove again,” he told the BBC’s Today radio show. “But I found it weirdly, weirdly straightforward.”

“What a lovely, lovely thing to get to revisit something that was such a wonderful, happy, significant time in my life,” he added. “It’s like being given the loveliest present. It’s been an absolute joy.”

Doctor Who, 60th Anniversary Special Episodes, November 2023, BBC America