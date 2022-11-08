Ryan Murphy Drops Big Hint About ‘Glee’ Reboot

After his recent success with the serial killer drama Dahmer – Monster and psychological thriller The Watcher, writer-producer Ryan Murphy seems to be looking for something more upbeat and cheerful for his next project. Could that be the return of Glee?

Speaking on the And That’s What You REALLY Missed podcast (via ScreenRant), the multi-time Emmy winner said, “I’m at the phase now with that show [Glee], you know, where it’s like, well, there’s been enough time. Like, maybe we should really re-examine it as a brand.

“You know, should we do a reboot of it in some way? Should we do a Broadway musical of it in some way?”

Created by Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan, Glee centered on a high school show choir, also known as a glee club, in the fictional William McKinley High School in Lima, Ohio. The musical comedy-drama ran for six seasons on Fox from 2009 to 2015 and launched the careers of Lea Michele, Darren Criss, Amber Riley, and more.

The show was a huge hit with viewers but was also involved in its fair share of controversy, in particular, the show’s decision to continue following the death of cast member Cory Monteith in 2013. Murphy touched on that decision during the podcast, noting, “If I had to do it again, we would’ve stopped for a very long time and probably not come back.”

“I would be like, ‘that’s the end.’ Because you can’t really recover from something like that,” he added. “It wasn’t, like, a normal death where someone is sick, and you can see them. It happened so quickly with no warning.”

Monteith was found dead on July 13, 2013, in his room at the Fairmont Pacific Rim hotel in Vancouver. He was 31 years old. An autopsy report stated that the actor died from “a mixed drug toxicity” consisting of heroin and alcohol and that his death appeared to have been accidental.

