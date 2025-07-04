‘Jeopardy!’ & ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Latest Ratings Reveal Big Swing

The latest game show ratings show the gap closing between Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune, with around 500,000 viewers separating the two long-running series.

According to USTVDB.com, citing Nielsen ratings, Jeopardy! averaged 7,787,000 million total viewers for the week of June 23. This was up on the week beginning June 9, which averaged 7,749,000 million viewers, and the week beginning June 2, which averaged 7,846,000 million viewers.

However, Jeopardy! has dropped over a million viewers since its last reported ratings in March. From March 3 to March 7, the show averaged 8,902,000 million viewers. This was also down from its February 24 to February 28 numbers, which averaged a whopping 9,314,000million viewers.

Wheel of Fortune, meanwhile, has begun to close the gap on its sister show. Both Jeopardy! and Wheel air in syndication, with the latter regularly trailing the former in ratings.

For the week beginning June 23, Wheel averaged 7,264,000 million viewers, around 500,000 fewer than Jeopardy! This was down slightly from the week beginning June 9, which averaged 7,285,000 million viewers, but up on the week beginning June 2, which averaged 7,456,000 million viewers.

The only time Wheel has beaten Jeopardy! this season was in its premiere week from September 9 to September 15, which averaged 8,310,000 million viewers compared to Jeopardy!‘s 7,113,000 million. This marked Ryan Seacrest‘s debut as host as he took over from Pat Sajak.

Elsewhere, Family Feud finished in third place for the week of June 23, averaging 6,824,000 million viewers.

Wheel of Fortune is now airing summer reruns, while Jeopardy! is set to wrap up its current season on July 25. Both shows will remain on hiatus until the new seasons premiere in September.

