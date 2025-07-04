Sophia Hutchins, Caitlyn Jenner’s Close Friend & Manager, Dies at 29 in ATV Accident

Sophia Hutchins, a close friend and manager to Caitlyn Jenner who appeared in the E! reality series I Am Cait, has died in an ATV accident. She was 29.

According to TMZ, Hutchins was driving her ATV on Wednesday morning, July 2, down a road near Jenner’s Malibu home when her vehicle struck the bumper of a moving car carrying two passengers. The impact sent Hutchins crashing over the shoulder and 350 feet down a ravine.

First responders who reached Hutchins pronounced her dead at the scene. The two people in the car Hutchins hit were reportedly not injured in the collision. It’s not known if Jenner was home at the time or if she witnessed the fatal accident.

Hutchins, a fellow transgender woman, first met Jenner in 2015 after the former Olympian publicly came out about her transition. The pair became close friends, and Hutchins eventually moved into Jenner’s $3.5 million Malibu home and served as her manager. She frequently appeared on Jenner’s I Am Cait reality series, which aired for two seasons between 2015 and 2016.

Born on April 1, 1996, in Bellevue, Washington, Hutchins graduated from Pepperdine University in 2019 with a degree in economics and finance. She went on to become the founder and chief executive officer of LUMASOL, a health technology company that makes sunscreen mist.

As well as serving as Jenner’s manager, Hutchins previously worked as CEO and director of the Caitlyn Jenner Foundation, an organization that promotes LGBTQ equality and provides grants to organizations that help transgender people.

Speaking about her friendship with Jenner in a 2018 interview with Hidden Truth with Jim Breslo, Hutchins said, “We have so much in common; we see the world so similarly and we both are such a good match for each because we challenge each other.”

She continued, “She challenges me in so many ways, has allowed me to grow in so many ways and I hope I challenge her to grow and I think because we share so many of the same passions and views, it’s just a great match, a great partnership.”