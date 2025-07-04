Join the 51 Family For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Chicago Fire Newsletter:

Chicago Fire star Jake Lockett is a married man after secretly saying “I do” to Accountant 2 actress Dominique Domingo — and his former co-stars flooded the actor with words of congratulations.

On July 3, the actor behind Sam Carver revealed that he and his girlfriend eloped in Kauai, Hawaii, on June 18. The wedding ceremony was an “intimate” affair in a cove “covered from top to bottom in greenery, trees and flowers” near Kalihiwai Falls, People reported.

“The theme was about letting nature take the lead. There was no need for added décor because Mother Nature handled it all,” Domingo told the publication. “We wanted the vibe to be serene, intimate and peaceful and that’s exactly what it was.”

The blushing bride added, “There is something special and healing about the energy of the island. The smell of the air, being immersed in the lush greenery everywhere you go and, of course, the water.”

For the nuptials, Lockett and Domingo opted to have only their parents, a photographer and a videographer as witnesses. The couple told People they “wanted to keep it simple” and “not overcomplicate a once-in-a-lifetime moment.”

“We both felt like anything bigger than our immediate family wouldn’t allow us to focus on each other as much on our day,” Lockett explained. “So, keeping it small and simple was imperative.”

On Instagram, Lockett shared a photo of himself and Domingo on their wedding day.

Daniel Kyri — who played Darren Ritter on Chicago Fire but along with Lockett, exited the series at the end of Season 13 — wrote, “Woooooooooooo!!!! Congrats! 😍.”

Ser’Darius Blain, who played Brian Johnson on Chicago P.D., wrote, “Congratulations brotha.”

Jimmy Nicholas, who portrayed Paramedic Chief Evan Hawkins in Chicago Fire, wrote, “Congrats man!!”

Caitlin Carver, who played Emma Jacobs on Chicago Fire, wrote, “Omggg congrats!!!!! Amazing ❤️❤️.”

Meanwhile, Annie Ilonzeh , who played Emily Foster in Chicago Fire, wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS 🤍 🕊️ 🫶🏽.”

