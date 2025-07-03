‘All American’ Season 8: Everything We Know About the Final Season

All American fans, rejoice! The critically acclaimed show has been renewed for its eighth and final season on The CW. But when will it come out? Here, we break down everything there is to know about All American Season 8.

Inspired by the life of NFL player Spencer Paysinger, All American follows football player Spencer James (Daniel Ezra) as he pursues his dreams of playing for the NFL. It is a show about identity, ambition, and staying true to one’s roots as Spencer tries to balance two worlds: Compton, where he grew up, and Beverly Hills, where he was recruited to play high school football. After Ezra stepped down from series regular in Season 6, Season 7 focused on his friends, Jordan (Michael Evans Behling), Layla (Greta Onieogou), and Coop (Bre-Z), and a new group of high schoolers searching for their dreams.

Since the first episode aired in 2018, the show has amassed a steady fanbase, becoming the network’s No. 1 entertainment series in total audience. It is also the last of the network’s scripted content after its recent shift towards unscripted shows.

All American‘s final season will “give fans a chance to say a meaningful goodby to these inspiring characters and this incredible world,” The CW Network President Brad Schwartz said in a statement when the show was renewed. “We cannot wait to see the emotion, heart, and magic that Nkechi Okoro Carroll and the entire cast and creative team deliver in giving this story the proper ending it deserves.”

When will All American Season 8 premiere?

Season 8 is currently slated to premiere in 2026 with 13 new episodes. An exact premiere date will be announced at a later time.

What will All American Season 8 be about?

In the new season, generations of Crenshaw and Beverly will be brought together in what the network describes as a “powerful collision.” The writers and crew are determined to give the show a memorable and meaningful end after eight years.

“It is so hard to say goodbye to the thing you love,” executive producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll said in a statement, “but we are so excited we get to do it in the way we envisioned with this final season.”

Who will be in All American Season 8?

There have yet to be any official casting announcements, but Season 8 plans to wrap up the storylines from Season 7. However, don’t rule out the possibilities of guest appearances. Last season, so many OG cast members made guest appearances, so maybe we’ll get to see some more familiar faces in this upcoming season?