Netflix has finally rolled out its first ad-tier subscription known as Basic with Ads, but the library has a few missing titles among its ranks.

When the streamer announced the plan in October, there was a mention that certain series and films wouldn’t be available due to “licensing restrictions,” but it wasn’t clear what shows or movies would be among the casualties until now. While it would make sense for some fan-favorite shows to be excluded, it may surprise viewers to know that several Netflix original series aren’t available with this plan.

Among the series that are unavailable to Basic with Ad subscribers is The Crown, Cobra Kai, House of Cards, Peaky Blinders, Arrested Development, Breaking Bad, Grey’s Anatomy, The Good Place, Friday Night Lights, New Girl, The Last Kingdom, The Magicians, Good Girls, How to Get Away with Murder, and The Sinner.

Considering The Crown, Cobra Kai, House of Cards, Peaky Blinders, The Last Kingdom, and Arrested Development are Netflix titles, their exclusion from the library feels a little surprising, but other factors are at play. Meanwhile, favorites like Grey’s Anatomy, Breaking Bad, and The Good Place are all originally from network television, which depending on their deals with the streamer, are unable to be run alongside the platform’s ads.

Among the film titles excluded from the plan are Skyfall and The Imitation Game, although location is also a factor in film availability. The new plan clocks in a $6.99 per month and is available in the U.S., UK, Australia, Japan, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, and South Korea for now. When the plan was introduced, Netflix warned that five to ten percent of its titles wouldn’t feature in the library for the aforementioned reasons, and now it seems we know which titles they are.

Learn more about the Basic with Ads launch here.